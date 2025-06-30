Lauren Sanchez's Puffy-Faced Wedding Snaps Have Us Begging Her To Fire Her Plastic Surgeon

Ahead of her highly anticipated wedding to billionaire Jeff Bezos, unfiltered photos of Lauren Sanchez in Italy put her rumored face work on blast. Now as wedding pictures circulate online, Sanchez's apparent plastic surgery is one of the things that's getting the most attention. And if that's not a sign she needs a new plastic surgeon, we don't know what is.

Sanchez's face has changed a lot over the years, but recently, it seems like things have really taken a turn for the botched. And unfortunately for her, it's not going unnoticed. A lot of money can buy you a lot of things and pricey plastic surgery is certainly one of them. It goes without saying that Sanchez has both the funds and the connections to alter her face to her liking. That said, from the looks of it, she's living proof that getting work done can be hard to predict and it's never a sure thing that it will turn out the way you want. She also seems to be living proof that stacking more and more procedures on top of each other over time can be a recipe for disaster.