Lauren Sanchez's Puffy-Faced Wedding Snaps Have Us Begging Her To Fire Her Plastic Surgeon
Ahead of her highly anticipated wedding to billionaire Jeff Bezos, unfiltered photos of Lauren Sanchez in Italy put her rumored face work on blast. Now as wedding pictures circulate online, Sanchez's apparent plastic surgery is one of the things that's getting the most attention. And if that's not a sign she needs a new plastic surgeon, we don't know what is.
Sanchez's face has changed a lot over the years, but recently, it seems like things have really taken a turn for the botched. And unfortunately for her, it's not going unnoticed. A lot of money can buy you a lot of things and pricey plastic surgery is certainly one of them. It goes without saying that Sanchez has both the funds and the connections to alter her face to her liking. That said, from the looks of it, she's living proof that getting work done can be hard to predict and it's never a sure thing that it will turn out the way you want. She also seems to be living proof that stacking more and more procedures on top of each other over time can be a recipe for disaster.
The internet isn't going easy on Sanchez's appearance
The day after they said "I do," Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos hosted a post-wedding pajama party. Despite choosing the pajama theme themselves, Sanchez wore a glam evening gown to the event. Photos from this occasion, in particular, show off Sanchez's new look and earned her some not-so-positive attention online. It also proved that her recently established "cat lady" nickname is fitting. "Lauren Sanchez looks are similar to the cat lady that recently passed. Plastic surgery is not what it used to be," one X user wrote. Other X users agreed, including one who wrote, "What happened to Lauren Sanchez? She is starting to look like the Cat lady who just died.....stop with the plastic surgeries woman!!!"
As the wedding photos make the rounds, there has been an influx of commentary about Sanchez's appearance online. "Saw how Lauren Sanchez looked before she got all these procedures done. Why did she do that to her face," one X user asked with crying emojis. "not to be a hater at all but Lauren Sanchez makes me never want to get any botox, filler or work done lol," another asserted. One X user wrote, "... Lauren Sanchez just looks f***ing WEIRD! She has very bad Filler Face and it's bizarre." Evidently, Sanchez's face doesn't have many fans, so maybe it's time to put her new hubby's big bank account to work and make some changes.