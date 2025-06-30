Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Post-Wedding Pajama Party Was A Fashion Nightmare

The long-awaited Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez nuptials are officially over and it's safe to say we all got something out of this controversial wedding. Sanchez got a brand new last name that's worth more money than most of us will ever see in our lifetime, and we got many photos of horrible celeb outfits from the weekend-long, star-studded affair. By now, we've all seen pics of the worst-dressed guests at Sanchez and Bezos' wedding weekend making the rounds online. Yet, after the couple said "I do," they hosted another event that invited attendees to dress in even weirder outfits than they did for the events of the days prior. Not everyone nailed the dress code, but somehow almost all the guests' looks were on the same page in at least one way: they were bizarre.

From Bill Gates in a pajama set to Leonardo DiCaprio's attempt to go incognito for yet another occasion during this wedding weekend, Bezos and Sanchez's pajama party-themed event on June 28 was certainly a spectacle. Some guests sported their fanciest PJs, while others dressed like they were going to a royal wedding. Overall, people seemed confused about what was appropriate attire for this event. The result? Bad news for them, but good news for those of us who love worst-dressed lists!