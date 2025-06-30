Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Post-Wedding Pajama Party Was A Fashion Nightmare
The long-awaited Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez nuptials are officially over and it's safe to say we all got something out of this controversial wedding. Sanchez got a brand new last name that's worth more money than most of us will ever see in our lifetime, and we got many photos of horrible celeb outfits from the weekend-long, star-studded affair. By now, we've all seen pics of the worst-dressed guests at Sanchez and Bezos' wedding weekend making the rounds online. Yet, after the couple said "I do," they hosted another event that invited attendees to dress in even weirder outfits than they did for the events of the days prior. Not everyone nailed the dress code, but somehow almost all the guests' looks were on the same page in at least one way: they were bizarre.
From Bill Gates in a pajama set to Leonardo DiCaprio's attempt to go incognito for yet another occasion during this wedding weekend, Bezos and Sanchez's pajama party-themed event on June 28 was certainly a spectacle. Some guests sported their fanciest PJs, while others dressed like they were going to a royal wedding. Overall, people seemed confused about what was appropriate attire for this event. The result? Bad news for them, but good news for those of us who love worst-dressed lists!
Kim Kardashian's outfit looked like it was from a Les Misérables-themed Victoria's Secret collection
Kim Kardashian's outfits often have people talking — and usually for the wrong reasons. This was the case for her wardrobe throughout the big billionaire wedding weekend, but her pajama party look may have been the worst one of them all.
This tattered, beige lingerie ensemble was just plain odd and was over-the-top for pretty much any occasion we can think of. Whatever happened to wearing shorts and a big t-shirt to bed?
Lauren Sanchez looked less sleeping beauty and more beauty pageant
On June 26, Lauren Sanchez squeezed into a pre-wedding dress that looked downright painful, and her wedding dress the following day wasn't much better. Although her lacy pink gown didn't have quite the dramatic, overly-squeezed silhouettes of her two previous dresses, it was definitely still corseted and definitely didn't look comfortable. While this look wasn't a total win, it probably wouldn't have earned her a spot on an award show worst-dressed list. For an event that she, herself, decided was pajama party-themed, however, this left us scratching our heads.
Kendall Jenner definitely dressed for a different event entirely
When it's bed time, nothing feels quite as cozy as throwing on your blazer-inspired mini-dress with a mesh hood, right? Kendall Jenner was another star for whom this pajama party theme seemed to get lost in translation.
Based on this look, it seems like royal blue is definitely in Jenner's seasonal color palette. Yet, the hood with the suiting style and the mesh cutouts? This ensemble was a hodgepodge of elements that didn't go together and definitely didn't remind us of PJs.
Orlando Bloom gave divorced dad vibes
In Orlando Bloom's defense, he definitely seems to know what pajamas are, which we are learning is more than we can expect from many celebs. That doesn't mean, however, that we loved this look.
The matching button-down and pants with the necklaces — something about this had big Hugh Hefner energy. Knowing that Bloom's relationship with Katy Perry didn't last, this look doesn't come as a huge surprise; it may simply mean that there's a midlife crisis blooming — pun intended.
Sydney Sweeney confused pajama party with masquerade ball
Sydney Sweeney was pretty in pink for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding ceremony. On the other hand, the next day, she left us wondering if this was her first-ever pajama party.
She wore a black, lace strapless dress with an intense corset that surely made Sanchez, herself, proud. Sweeney certainly looked glamorous, but we are not sure why this was the time she chose to wear this particular ensemble. Next to other guests in PJ sets, she managed to stick out like a sore thumb.