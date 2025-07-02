When most people think of the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing," they think of Patrick Swayze lifting a triumphant Jennifer Grey over his head while "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" plays. They think of Swayze in his leather jacket uttering the instantly iconic line, "Nobody puts Baby in a corner," which might just be one of the most swooningly romantic lines ever spoken on film. They think of a summer vacation in the Catskills, an idyllic forest lodge with tennis courts, swimming pools, and all the relaxation you could want.

Rewatch, though, and you'll realize there are things you only notice about "Dirty Dancing" as an adult. The movie is about Baby Houseman (Grey) and her family staying for a few weeks at a resort owned by a friend of her father, and while they're there, Baby gets drawn into the resort's dance culture. There are a number of men who are jerks, to say the least, and there's even an abortion subplot that involves Baby taking money from her father to pay for someone's procedure.

Off-screen, the cast of "Dirty Dancing" have encountered their own troubles. They've nearly all gone on to lead some pretty tragic lives, encountering all sorts of difficulty as they tried to move on in the wake of starring in such a demanding film. Several key cast members are dead, and the ones who are still alive have faced tragedy after tragedy. These are all the tragic details about the cast of "Dirty Dancing."