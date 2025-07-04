Cheating Rumors & Affair Drama That Destroyed Bill Gates' Marriage To Melinda

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates were a couple for 34 years. In 1987, they just happened to be sitting at the same table for a Microsoft event. The spark was lit, and Bill eventually asked Melinda on a date. Their bonded deepened as they discussed books, music, and enjoyed cozy activities. "We had puzzle contests and played math games," Melinda recalled in her book "The Moment of Lift." "I think he got intrigued when I beat him at a math game." After a seven-year relationship, they married in 1994. According to Melinda's book, Bill seemed surprised to be embarking on this milestone. "Amazingly, she makes me feel like getting married," he declared as they planned their big day.

Every marriage has its ups and downs. Unfortunately, in Bill and Melinda's case, difficulties became insurmountable. For Melinda, the decision was years in the making. After feeling particularly stressed about her marriage, she suggested separation in 2020. "As angry as I was ... I was still worried about what this would do to the man who had been my partner in life," Melinda explained in her memoir "The Next Day."

In 2021 they announced they were divorcing. "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple," Melinda and Bill explained in a post on X. However, given the length of their relationship — and the eyebrow-raising details of Bill's personal life that have come out — it's not surprising their situation was a lot more complicated.