Embarrassing Reba McEntire Hairstyles That Will Forever Haunt Her

Ever since releasing her first studio album in 1977, Reba McEntire has been one to watch on the country music scene. And on TV. And on Broadway. And in the bookstore. Basically, the well-known redhead has conquered a whole of the creative arts, winning music awards, accolades as an actor, and hitting bestseller lists for her "Not That Fancy" lifestyle book.

McEntire has also gone through a stunning transformation over the years, keeping up with the times in terms of fashion and hairstyles. But, of course, that doesn't mean that the woman who stars in "Happy Place" always brings a smile to everyone's faces with some of her choices — especially when it comes to her trademark red tresses.

Having been in the spotlight for multiple decades, McEntire was bound to appear with a mane look that has us vividly remembering, and actively covering our eyes. From way back in the '90s, she's proven that even though she's a survivor, her hair has taken some pretty bad hits.