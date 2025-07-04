Kristi Noem's Outdated Fashion Trend Puts Her True Age On Blast

As President Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has worn some inappropriate outfits. The South Dakota native loves a good photo op, so calling attention to herself with random cowgirl outfits or tummy-baring sweatpants is pretty much the norm. And then there's her intense relationship with makeup that sometimes results in a cakey, unfiltered disaster, despite her best efforts to look flawlessly glam every time she walks out her front door.

There's also her hair, which seems to be growing longer and bigger by the day, so much so that her visit to Israel in May 2025 was overshadowed by her obnoxious hair extensions. But it was her trip a month later that had us looking underneath all the tress layers to discover a different sort of Noem no-no.

The MAGA maven journeyed to Panama in June 2025, bringing along her usual arsenal of glam. Mane extensions were in full force, cascading well past her bust; false lashes were present, giving off their best tarantula vibes, and her lips were shiny with sticky pink gloss. But despite pulling everything out of her beauty bag, it wasn't enough to distract us from her glaring fashion throwback: giant hoop earrings.