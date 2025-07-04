Kristi Noem's Outdated Fashion Trend Puts Her True Age On Blast
As President Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has worn some inappropriate outfits. The South Dakota native loves a good photo op, so calling attention to herself with random cowgirl outfits or tummy-baring sweatpants is pretty much the norm. And then there's her intense relationship with makeup that sometimes results in a cakey, unfiltered disaster, despite her best efforts to look flawlessly glam every time she walks out her front door.
There's also her hair, which seems to be growing longer and bigger by the day, so much so that her visit to Israel in May 2025 was overshadowed by her obnoxious hair extensions. But it was her trip a month later that had us looking underneath all the tress layers to discover a different sort of Noem no-no.
The MAGA maven journeyed to Panama in June 2025, bringing along her usual arsenal of glam. Mane extensions were in full force, cascading well past her bust; false lashes were present, giving off their best tarantula vibes, and her lips were shiny with sticky pink gloss. But despite pulling everything out of her beauty bag, it wasn't enough to distract us from her glaring fashion throwback: giant hoop earrings.
Hoop, there it is
Hoop earrings have been around for centuries, so it's not surprising that any woman who likes jewelry probably owns a pair or two. What is surprising, however, is that Kristi Noem doesn't seem to realize she's a few decades behind the jumbo-hoop trend.
Back when Cher was part of Sonny & Cher in the '70s, she often wore oversized hoops under her long, straight hair. And when Jennifer Lopez was a Fly Girl on "In Living Color" in the early '90s, she paired big hoops with her curly hair. But in 2025? It just seems to be Noem who's sporting the outdated trend.
While speaking at a press conference in Panama City, her sparkling hoops could easily be spied dangling well below her chin, each one anchored by a pearl at the base. Not even her extra hair could hide the enormous accessory, which appears to have been a homage to her younger days. Born in 1971, the former governor of South Dakota was too late to emulate Cher, but would have been right on target to copy Lopez's look when she was attending Northern State University in the early '90s. She might have been fly back then, but she's definitely in a no-fly zone now.