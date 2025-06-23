The Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever Worn By Trump's Homeland Security Admin Kristi Noem

Donald Trump's inner circle rarely shies away from a bad fashion choice. And, when we think of high-ranking MAGA ladies with disturbing senses of style, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is likely the first person who comes to mind for many people. Noem has certainly had her fair share of worst-dressed moments we can't ignore, ranging from inappropriate to cringey. Yet, some of her least appropriate outfits have stuck out, in particular.

Noem is unrecognizable in old photos before she rocked MAGA makeup, and before her now-unrelenting love of dressing up in themed ensembles. These days, though, she can't seem to get enough of her out-of-place fashion choices, unfocused looks, and ensembles that are in very poor taste for the occasion. Noem has had no shortage of inappropriate looks over the years. Even so, we've managed to pick out some of the worst of the worst — from rolled-down sweatpants that made her look like she was running late for fifth period algebra to full glam for a truly distasteful photo op.