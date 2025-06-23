The Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever Worn By Trump's Homeland Security Admin Kristi Noem
Donald Trump's inner circle rarely shies away from a bad fashion choice. And, when we think of high-ranking MAGA ladies with disturbing senses of style, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is likely the first person who comes to mind for many people. Noem has certainly had her fair share of worst-dressed moments we can't ignore, ranging from inappropriate to cringey. Yet, some of her least appropriate outfits have stuck out, in particular.
Noem is unrecognizable in old photos before she rocked MAGA makeup, and before her now-unrelenting love of dressing up in themed ensembles. These days, though, she can't seem to get enough of her out-of-place fashion choices, unfocused looks, and ensembles that are in very poor taste for the occasion. Noem has had no shortage of inappropriate looks over the years. Even so, we've managed to pick out some of the worst of the worst — from rolled-down sweatpants that made her look like she was running late for fifth period algebra to full glam for a truly distasteful photo op.
Her overly glam CECOT video styling
Surely no one can forget Kristi Noem's bizarre display at the CECOT prison in March 2025. There was really no look Noem could have sported for this occasion that would have felt entirely appropriate under the circumstances. Yet, the extra glam hair and makeup that she seemingly attempted to play down felt particularly wrong. She sported long, wavy hair extensions with her typical heavy makeup. And, while she paired this with a long-sleeved T-shirt, basic pants, and a baseball cap, it didn't change the fact that she had clearly spent plenty of time in hair and makeup.
Her tryhard errands outfit
Most of the time, when MAGA ladies aren't dressed well, it's because they look way too dressed up or way too ready to hit the nightclub. Yet, one of Kristi Noem's most inappropriate ensembles was the exact opposite. Based on her caption on this pic on Instagram, it sounds like Noem was simply out running errands when the photo was snapped. Even so, her rolled-down sweatpants looked like she was showing skin in a desperate attempt to hide her true age, and made it seem as if she was trying way too hard.
Her Lainey Wilson concert 'fit
Lainey Wilson has been one of the worst-dressed celebs at plenty of award shows with her loud ensembles and love of country style. So, perhaps it's no surprise that Kristi Noem attempted a not-so-fashionable country look while attending her concert in November 2024.
Noem paired a simple black dress with a tan cowboy hat and cowboy boots to match. And, this look made it look like Noem was trying desperately to fit in somewhere she didn't belong. By only rocking country accessories, she didn't commit enough, and it made them look out of place.
Her bizarre business casual cowgirl 'fit
If you thought the Lainey Wilson concert was the only time Kristi Noem has awkwardly juxtaposed country western accessories with her usual work attire, you may want to think again. Back in June 2017, she did the same thing for an even less appropriate occasion — when a group from the American Optometric Association joined her for a meeting on Capitol Hill. While her guests were dressed appropriately, Noem inexplicably accessorized her orange dress with country-inspired accessories: a bull skull necklace and some garish, distressed leopard print cowboy boots. The result? More "yikes" than "yeehaw."