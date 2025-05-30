Kristi Noem's Israel Visit Gets Overshadowed By Her Obnoxious Hair Extensions
There's a reason one of Kristi Noem's nicknames is "ICE Barbie." As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, immigration and customs enforcement is part of her job, hence ICE. And the Barbie part? Think of the classic plastic doll with permanently painted-on makeup and lots of hair, and you've got a pretty close resemblance to Noem. This was evident in her recent trip to Israel, particularly with her hair extensions.
The former governor of Colorado didn't start out as a glamour politician and is almost unrecognizable in throwback pics. But once she entered President Donald Trump's circle of female supporters, her drastic MAGA makeover had everyone wondering if she had plastic surgery. What they didn't need to wonder about, though, was the ever-growing size of her hair.
Though she's never acknowledged having extensions, the volume and length of her mane make it easy to believe she's made quite a few additions to her crowning glory. Never was it more obvious than during her trip to Israel in May 2025. Visiting Jerusalem in an official capacity at the request of Trump, Noem not only packed a suitcase of makeup and false eyelashes, but a whole lot of hair, too.
How many secrets are in there?
During a whirlwind tour through Poland, Bahrain, Italy, and Israel, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem participated in various events and met with country leaders, expressing the ideas and sentiments of her boss, President Donald Trump. Representing at his request, Noem must have felt she especially needed to look the part and put forth her best version of a MAGA matron.
In addition to a face full of makeup and faux lashes, the mom of three kids outdid herself in the tress department, with what appeared to be even more extensions than usual. Her hair waterfalled to mid-back in loose waves, one of the longest lengths we've seen to date. There was also a lot of it — so much that the layers appeared to be fighting with each other, always one breeze away from becoming a jumbled mess.
When she met Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on May 26, she attempted to tame the abundance of strands via a partial upsweep, capturing some of the front locks at the top back of the crown. The look back-fired, though, the mass of hair making her head look engorged. And it did little to alleviate the weight of the tresses falling over her shoulders. Even Barbie didn't have that much hair.