Kristi Noem's Israel Visit Gets Overshadowed By Her Obnoxious Hair Extensions

There's a reason one of Kristi Noem's nicknames is "ICE Barbie." As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, immigration and customs enforcement is part of her job, hence ICE. And the Barbie part? Think of the classic plastic doll with permanently painted-on makeup and lots of hair, and you've got a pretty close resemblance to Noem. This was evident in her recent trip to Israel, particularly with her hair extensions.

The former governor of Colorado didn't start out as a glamour politician and is almost unrecognizable in throwback pics. But once she entered President Donald Trump's circle of female supporters, her drastic MAGA makeover had everyone wondering if she had plastic surgery. What they didn't need to wonder about, though, was the ever-growing size of her hair.

Though she's never acknowledged having extensions, the volume and length of her mane make it easy to believe she's made quite a few additions to her crowning glory. Never was it more obvious than during her trip to Israel in May 2025. Visiting Jerusalem in an official capacity at the request of Trump, Noem not only packed a suitcase of makeup and false eyelashes, but a whole lot of hair, too.