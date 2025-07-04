Harris Faulkner's Fake Lashes Are A Staple In Her Over-The-Top Makeup Routine

Fox News host Harris Faulkner has made a stunning transformation throughout the many years she's spent front of the camera. While her TV career stretches back to the early 90s, Faulker's on-camera experience and enthusiasm for beauty products go back even further. "My biggest splurge has always been on skin products. It was a sort of obsession, which began when I was modeling as a teenager," Faulkner explained to Page Six in 2020. The longtime host is also a big fan of wearing dramatic cosmetics onscreen, and she looks unrecognizable without makeup. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Faulkner decided to keep her makeup more low key. Eventually she ramped things up again and returned to her formerly intense makeup style, particularly with her eyes.

"My eyelashes are in a league of their own ... so I have been told!" Faulkner informed New Beauty in 2017. The Fox News anchor goes to great lengths with her false eyelashes, and she's displayed various looks on social media. In an Instagram post from Oct 2021, Faulkner held the camera high above her head and took a selfie with her eyes closed. Between the thick line of eyeliner and her massively lengthy lashes, Faulkner's eyelids appeared tiny in comparison.

Faulkner's over-the-top lashes look even more daunting in motion. Although Faulkner's May 2022 TikTok video is about her hair, her uber-long false eyelashes steal the show. The low angle of the shot amplifies the lashes even further, since Faulkner is looking down into the camera.