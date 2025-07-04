Harris Faulkner's Fake Lashes Are A Staple In Her Over-The-Top Makeup Routine
Fox News host Harris Faulkner has made a stunning transformation throughout the many years she's spent front of the camera. While her TV career stretches back to the early 90s, Faulker's on-camera experience and enthusiasm for beauty products go back even further. "My biggest splurge has always been on skin products. It was a sort of obsession, which began when I was modeling as a teenager," Faulkner explained to Page Six in 2020. The longtime host is also a big fan of wearing dramatic cosmetics onscreen, and she looks unrecognizable without makeup. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Faulkner decided to keep her makeup more low key. Eventually she ramped things up again and returned to her formerly intense makeup style, particularly with her eyes.
"My eyelashes are in a league of their own ... so I have been told!" Faulkner informed New Beauty in 2017. The Fox News anchor goes to great lengths with her false eyelashes, and she's displayed various looks on social media. In an Instagram post from Oct 2021, Faulkner held the camera high above her head and took a selfie with her eyes closed. Between the thick line of eyeliner and her massively lengthy lashes, Faulkner's eyelids appeared tiny in comparison.
Faulkner's over-the-top lashes look even more daunting in motion. Although Faulkner's May 2022 TikTok video is about her hair, her uber-long false eyelashes steal the show. The low angle of the shot amplifies the lashes even further, since Faulkner is looking down into the camera.
@harris.faulkner
My EHT emergency hair swooped in! @EVA✨✨✨ Thank you! #eht
Faulkner's lash look is influenced by her mom
Harris Faulkner had a close bond with her mom, Shirley. "She was cool under pressure — a 5'11" beauty who people called iconic," Faulkner wrote on Instagram. Although Faulkner's mom tragically died in 2016, Shirley's had a lasting influence on the Fox News host's approach to makeup. "She never left the house without a strip of lashes that were cut into a demi shape to fill in her lash line from the center of her eye to the outer tip," Faulkner recalled to New Beauty.
For her on-camera style, Faulkner reportedly like to mix things up with different types of fake eyelashes. Unfortunately, with her penchant for trying new things, she sometimes goes overboard. For instance, Faulkner's over-the-top look at the Patriot Awards was one of the biggest news anchor makeup fails of 2024. Some of her Instagram followers have expressed mixed feelings about the massive lashes, noting that they can pull the focus away from Faulkner's message.
However, love them or hate them, it appears that Faulkner's lash look is a mainstay of her brand. The TV journalist even sported a pair of long fake lashes before getting on a lengthy transatlantic flight. Faulkner's also been pleased to see that her lashes played a prominent role in a 2018 "Saturday Night Live" parody. "[Leslie Jones] did a pretty good job on 'SNL' — I mean, the girl even had my fake news lashes on!" Faulkner enthused to Variety.