Donald Trump Looks More Like A Grandpa Than Ever Before In Rare Snap With Glasses On
Much as he tries to downplay his age, Donald Trump's 11 grandchildren are a reminder that he's not a kid anymore. (Let's not forget that his oldest grandchild, Kai Trump, is an adult now; she could theoretically make him a great-grandpa at any point!) The charismatic president knows it's important to maintain an image of youth and strength in order to command respect at home and abroad. Trump's signature fake tan and swoopy blonde hair help disguise his years, but it's not always successful, as one recent candid shot proves. On June 30, the account PatriotTakes posted a pic to X, apparently taken by an onlooker. The photo shows Trump in the back seat of his White House limo, looking down and wearing dark-framed eyeglasses.
Trump wearing glasses pic.twitter.com/PttxaJoXqT
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 30, 2025
Some commenters joked about the president's literacy and his possible reading material (a comic book? Porn? The McDonald's menu?). Others noted how much the specs betrayed his age. "He's pushing 80!" wrote one. "I'm glad it's pushing back." Another quipped, "He's trying to make his Eyes Great Again." There was also tons of speculation that Trump doesn't wear his glasses often for that very reason. More than one user pointed out a double standard: Had it been Joe Biden pictured in the horn-rims, Trump and his MAGA faithful would have jibed about his being weak and feeble.
Trump avoids the four-eyes look whenever possible
Donald Trump's vision issues are nothing new. During his first term in office, the president's annual physical confirmed he has 20/30 vision — an abnormality so slight that most people don't even need corrective lenses. With reading glasses, Trump's vision is a perfect 20/20. His 2024 exam noted he underwent cataract surgery in both eyes at some point, another common procedure in older people. Nor has Trump ever denied he needs a bit of help. Back in 2016, when he was merely a presidential nominee, Trump was deposed to testify in a breach-of-contract lawsuit he'd filed against celeb chef Geoffrey Zakarian. Asked to read aloud a portion of the lease agreement Zakarian had signed, the polarizing politician admitted (via CBS News): "I don't have my glasses on me. I am at a disadvantage because I didn't bring my glasses. This is such small writing."
Yet despite this transparency, the president is almost never seen in public wearing so much as a pair of $15 reading glasses from CVS. (The pic here? Those are the special disposable shades the president donned to watch a solar eclipse.) Trump tries to hide his insecurities as much as possible, and his looks are one of his biggest sources of pride. Given his need to seem youthful, combined with his tough-guy approach to governing, it wouldn't be surprising to learn he shuns glasses because they make him seem older and weaker. Superman only wears glasses when he's disguising himself as Clark Kent, after all. We'd like to think Trump at least puts on his specs when he reads a bedtime story to his grandkids, but then again, we'd also like to think he actually reads to his grandkids once in a while.