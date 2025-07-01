Donald Trump Looks More Like A Grandpa Than Ever Before In Rare Snap With Glasses On

Donald Trump's vision issues are nothing new. During his first term in office, the president's annual physical confirmed he has 20/30 vision — an abnormality so slight that most people don't even need corrective lenses. With reading glasses, Trump's vision is a perfect 20/20. His 2024 exam noted he underwent cataract surgery in both eyes at some point, another common procedure in older people. Nor has Trump ever denied he needs a bit of help. Back in 2016, when he was merely a presidential nominee, Trump was deposed to testify in a breach-of-contract lawsuit he'd filed against celeb chef Geoffrey Zakarian. Asked to read aloud a portion of the lease agreement Zakarian had signed, the polarizing politician admitted (via CBS News): "I don't have my glasses on me. I am at a disadvantage because I didn't bring my glasses. This is such small writing."

Yet despite this transparency, the president is almost never seen in public wearing so much as a pair of $15 reading glasses from CVS. (The pic here? Those are the special disposable shades the president donned to watch a solar eclipse.) Trump tries to hide his insecurities as much as possible, and his looks are one of his biggest sources of pride. Given his need to seem youthful, combined with his tough-guy approach to governing, it wouldn't be surprising to learn he shuns glasses because they make him seem older and weaker. Superman only wears glasses when he's disguising himself as Clark Kent, after all. We'd like to think Trump at least puts on his specs when he reads a bedtime story to his grandkids, but then again, we'd also like to think he actually reads to his grandkids once in a while.