Red Flags In Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron's Relationship We Can't Ignore

Upon first glance, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron's relationship seems to be chock-full of green flags. Although the French president undoubtedly has thousands of pressing matters to deal with every day, Emmanuel proudly told CNN in 2017 that his marriage remained a priority through it all. In fact, the politician asserted that he wouldn't be able to accomplish his professional goals without maintaining a healthy balance in his personal life with Brigitte, whom Emmanuel married in 2007. The Frenchman was also grateful that his wife never hesitated to be honest with him, further gushing, "Somebody with her deep convictions and knowing you for what you are and loving you for what you are — not for what you represent or your role or your honors [...] That is very important to me. That is my anchor."

Meanwhile, in a 2017 interview with Elle, Brigitte clarified that her husband didn't need her to ground him because he was naturally a down-to-earth person. Additionally, she noted that Emmanuel's ongoing concern for her happiness amidst his demanding job wasn't surprising since he was a deeply empathetic person. The former teacher also argued that the spotlight didn't change the fact that they had a relatively normal relationship underneath it all, reasoning, "We're just like any other couple. We agree, we disagree. We argue, we stop arguing. It's very fluid. Everything matters and nothing matters." However, when we look past the couple's sweet words for each other and take a deeper dive into their relationship — and its questionable beginnings — it's impossible to ignore all the red flags in their long-standing union.