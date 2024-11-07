Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Donald And Melania Trump's Relationship

The following article includes accusations of sexual assault.

Donald Trump was reelected in 2024, meaning the 45th president of the U.S. will also be the 47th president. That also means his wife, Melania Trump, will be first lady once more. But is that a position she's excited to return to?

Advertisement

During an October 2024 pre-election interview appearance on "Fox & Friends" shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Melania's non-answer about being first lady a second time said it all. After being asked, "Do you want to be first lady again?" Melania replied, "I'm not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience, much more knowledge." Melania also said she would be prepared for the gig and hire the best staff possible. However, her somewhat diplomatic statement did not make it clear whether or not she really wanted to step into the first lady's shoes again. And her first tweet after her husband's victory was less about her feelings and more about next steps.

No matter how Melania feels about the first lady position, she's got it for the next four years. But there are some weird things about her relationship with the former and future president that everyone seems to ignore.

Advertisement