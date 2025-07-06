Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad Reportedly Has His Sight Set On Politics (Watch Out, Donald)

Renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio might be trying to live a normal lifestyle, but it appears his father's ambitions are threatening to get in the way. George DiCaprio was spotted with his son and other high-profile businessmen and actors at Rao's — a fancy restaurant in New York City that's notoriously hard to get a reservation at. Page Six first reported on the gathering but didn't provide any juicy details. Celebrity gossip columnist Rob Shuter, however, spilled the tea on his Substack, thanks to sources of his own, who revealed that George is thinking of stepping into politics, and he invited his son to the gathering at Rao's to give himself some extra star power.

"[Leonardo] thought it was a 'networking dinner' — not a political strategy session," a source confided to Shuter. "George thinks he can be the bridge between Hollywood and right-wing power. And he's using Leo to get in the room." The last thing a Hollywood actor needs is a father trying his hand at politics. George isn't exactly an expert in the field (then again, Donald Trump wasn't either). He's a filmmaker that has mostly stayed behind the scenes over the years, but word on the street is he's been eyeing politics for a while. "By placing his son at the centre of a conservative‑leaning gathering, George appears to be crafting his own entry into political influence, arguing his age and creative background give him a fresh perspective on bridging cultural divides," a source told Radar.