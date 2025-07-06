Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad Reportedly Has His Sight Set On Politics (Watch Out, Donald)
Renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio might be trying to live a normal lifestyle, but it appears his father's ambitions are threatening to get in the way. George DiCaprio was spotted with his son and other high-profile businessmen and actors at Rao's — a fancy restaurant in New York City that's notoriously hard to get a reservation at. Page Six first reported on the gathering but didn't provide any juicy details. Celebrity gossip columnist Rob Shuter, however, spilled the tea on his Substack, thanks to sources of his own, who revealed that George is thinking of stepping into politics, and he invited his son to the gathering at Rao's to give himself some extra star power.
"[Leonardo] thought it was a 'networking dinner' — not a political strategy session," a source confided to Shuter. "George thinks he can be the bridge between Hollywood and right-wing power. And he's using Leo to get in the room." The last thing a Hollywood actor needs is a father trying his hand at politics. George isn't exactly an expert in the field (then again, Donald Trump wasn't either). He's a filmmaker that has mostly stayed behind the scenes over the years, but word on the street is he's been eyeing politics for a while. "By placing his son at the centre of a conservative‑leaning gathering, George appears to be crafting his own entry into political influence, arguing his age and creative background give him a fresh perspective on bridging cultural divides," a source told Radar.
Leonardo DiCaprio's father is putting the actor in an awkward position
Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his scandalous age gap relationships and his history of overconfidence (which almost cost him millions). Something else the actor is famous for is his political stance, and let's just say he's not spending money on a MAGA hat anytime soon. "Madam President" is more his style. In October 2024, Leonardo endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris and criticized Donald Trump for making climate change off as a sham. "Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science," the actor said in his endorsement video (via the New York Post).
The Republican party also failed to receive support from Leonardo in 2016, when Trump made his first bid for the White House. The "Titanic" star took a jab at the divisive politician during a Japanese press conference for "The Revenant." He urged people to see past all the theater and recognize that Trump wasn't a reasonable person, expressing his concern over the former real estate mogul's climate change denial. "We should not have a candidate who doesn't believe in modern science to be leading our country," the actor argued (via The Guardian). "Climate change is one of the most concerning issues facing all humanity and the United States needs to do its part."
We bet family dinners got a whole lot more awkward after George DiCaprio blindsided his son with that politically-charged dinner at Rao's.