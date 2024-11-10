Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Scandalous Age Gap Relationships
The ages of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends have become something of a Hollywood punchline. The Academy Award-winning-actor, who was born in 1974, has famously gravitated toward relationships with younger women. As the years have passed, the age gap between DiCaprio and his girlfriends has only gotten wider. A source for the New York Post offered this explanation: "By the time girls reach 25, they're looking for more — they're looking to get married and settle down." Meanwhile, the famous bachelor seems content to keep his life more or less the same.
Still, DiCaprio has remained surprisingly private with his romantic life, despite his superstar profile. While his five-year relationship with Argentine-American actress and model Camila Morrone was well-established — as were long-term relationships with Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and Israeli model Bar Refaeli — there is lots of speculation about the other women DiCaprio may have been connected to, and much remains mere rumor.
Below, we explore some of the most scandalous — read: biggest age gap — relationships with which DiCaprio has been associated, including a surprising connection to actress Demi Moore, who is 12 years his senior!
Vittoria Ceretti, 24 years younger, & Camila Marrone, 23 years younger
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend as of this writing, Vittoria Ceretti, was born in 1998, also known as the year after the film "Titanic" was released. A 24-year age gap makes Ceretti DiCaprio's the youngest girlfriend he's ever had relative to his own age. According to Elle, the Italian model has appeared for fashion brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and Versace. She was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri and allegedly met DiCaprio at the 2023 Cannes premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon."
The couple has been linked since December 2023, and they've appeared together several times over the past year, including on vacation in Sardinia in Ceretti's home country, at DiCaprio's Los Angeles birthday celebration, at Art Basel in Miami, and at a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas. Previously, the actor was in a five-year relationship with Camila Marrone, who is 23 years younger than the megastar. Their relationship ended in 2022, the same year Marrone turned 25, prompting plenty of internet memes about DiCaprio's young girlfriend' "aging out" of their relationships with him. Still, in 2019, Marrone defended her relationship with the actor, telling the Los Angeles Times: "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."
20 to 16-year gap: Gigi Hadid, Nina Agdal, Toni Garrn, & Kelly Rohrbach
Leonardo DiCaprio was officially romantically linked to American model and TV personality Gigi Hadid, who is 20 years younger, in September 2022. However, a source speaking to the Daily Mail explained that they're just friends and never felt the necessary romantic spark. "They tried dating some time ago to see if there could be anything there, but there just wasn't," they explained.
DiCaprio was also linked to Danish model Nina Agdal and German model Toni Garrn, who are both 18 years younger than DiCaprio. He dated both women for around a year or more, with Elle reporting that the relationship with Agdal was "getting serious." Garrn has since married English actor Alex Pettyfer, and Agdal became engaged to — and had a child with — YouTube personality Logan Paul.
DiCaprio also appeared with American model and actress Kelly Rohrbach, almost 16 years his junior, in 2015. The couple were seen riding bikes together in New York City and sat together at the Men's Final of the U.S. Open. A source told Us Weekly that the split was amicable: "They both have intense work schedules and a lot going on in their lives right now ... They are still friends."
18 to 13-year gap: Kat Torres, Rihanna, & Blake Lively
In 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio briefly dated Brazilian model Kat Torres, who is 18 years younger, after the pair met in Cannes. However, the couple were protective of their brief relationship. As reported by the Daily Mail, Torres reportedly told Brazilian newspaper Extra, "We have a pact that nothing ever be said about our relationships."
American actress and entrepreneur Blake Lively also dated the actor before marrying her now-husband actor Ryan Reynolds, with whom she has four children. Undaunted by a 13-year age difference, DiCaprio and Lively appeared together on vacation as far away as Australia during a reported five-month romance. The couple met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011 on Steven Spielberg's yacht.
If DiCaprio's relationship with Lively was unusual in that her name recognition is high-profile in her own right, his brief relationship with Barbadian singer and entrepreneur Rihanna was also notable. The world-famous pair ignited rumors when they were photographed standing close at Coachella in April 2016. Rihanna is almost 14 years younger than the actor, who was 41 at the time.
10 to 9-year gap: Anne Vyalitsyna, Bar Refaeli & Miranda Kerr
Bar Refaeli's on-again-off-again five-year romance with Leonardo DiCaprio remains one of his longest-lasting relationships. The Israeli model, who is 10 years younger than DiCaprio, was regularly photographed with him between 2005 and 2011 after the pair met at a U2 concert in Las Vegas. Notably, DiCaprio traveled to Tel Aviv to meet her mother. Refaeli is now married to businessman Adi Ezra, with whom she has three children.
DiCaprio briefly dated Russian model Anne Vyalitsyna, who is 11 years DiCaprio's junior, during a break with Refaeli. Vyalitsyna later married singer Adam Levine, from whom she is now divorced. The actor is also rumored to have dated Australian model Miranda Kerr, almost nine years younger, following her split from actor husband Orlando Bloom. The Daily Mail reports that Caprio and Kerr were seen as part of a group at Sushisamba in Las Vegas, but a romance was never confirmed.
Five year relationship with Gisele Bündchen & a surprising connection to Demi Moore
Early in Leonardo DiCaprio's career, particularly in the late-1990s and early-2000s, he was linked with women whose ages differed from his own, including Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen (six years younger), Danish model Helena Christensen (six years younger), American model and actress Naomi Campbell (almost four years older), and American model Bridget Hall (three years younger). DiCaprio and Bündchen were together for five years, from 1999 to 2005, and they shared a dedication to environmental issues. However, in a 2018 memoir, "Lessons: My Life Path to a Meaningful Life,", Bündchen says she realized that she and the actor had different visions for their future lifestyles as she began to focus on new priorities: "Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."
Shortly after "Titanic" first turned him into a global superstar, DiCaprio dated American model Amber Valletta, who is the same age. Finally, in an age gap twist, DiCaprio appeared with American actress Demi Moore — who is 12 years older — in 1997, before her split from actor husband Bruce Willis. A romantic relationship between the couple was never confirmed, but rumors swirled, particularly after Moore went on to a high-profile age gap relationship of her own with the much younger actor Ashton Kutcher, who is 15 years younger than the actress.