Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Scandalous Age Gap Relationships

The ages of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends have become something of a Hollywood punchline. The Academy Award-winning-actor, who was born in 1974, has famously gravitated toward relationships with younger women. As the years have passed, the age gap between DiCaprio and his girlfriends has only gotten wider. A source for the New York Post offered this explanation: "By the time girls reach 25, they're looking for more — they're looking to get married and settle down." Meanwhile, the famous bachelor seems content to keep his life more or less the same.

Advertisement

Still, DiCaprio has remained surprisingly private with his romantic life, despite his superstar profile. While his five-year relationship with Argentine-American actress and model Camila Morrone was well-established — as were long-term relationships with Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and Israeli model Bar Refaeli — there is lots of speculation about the other women DiCaprio may have been connected to, and much remains mere rumor.

Below, we explore some of the most scandalous — read: biggest age gap — relationships with which DiCaprio has been associated, including a surprising connection to actress Demi Moore, who is 12 years his senior!