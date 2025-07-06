Makeup-Free Meghan Markle Moments That Had Royal Watchers Rolling Their Eyes
Meghan Markle has been subject to some harsh nicknames and plenty of celebs have turned on her since she and Prince Harry left the royal family. Now, as she's trying to rebuild her brand in the U.S., the media and the public alike just won't stop criticizing whatever she does. And in some cases, she gives them reason to.
While making an appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," Meghan appeared to have no makeup on. In an Instagram post announcing the episode, Kern said this was by design. "[Meghan] and I decided to do the episode the same way we spend most of our time together — with no makeup on, in our sweats, and cozied up in these two rocking chairs I have at my house," Lima wrote. But many royal watchers weren't buying the whole makeup-free, no-pretense vibe.
In a comment on Page Six's reporting of Meghan's makeup-free appearance, one royal watcher speculated that the duchess likely spent hours trying to perfect the laid-back look. They further accused the former royal of trying and failing to be relatable. "You've got to be kidding! You don't consider the pound of bronzer on her face makeup? Look at her face as opposed to her hands!" another chimed in. Someone else accused her of slathering on fake tan lotion prior to the interview, adding that her pricey jewelry was clashing with her attempts at seeming average. "Make up free right if you say so," another comment read.
Royal watchers have accused Meghan of copying other celebs
Meghan Markle's seemingly newfound affinity for going makeup-free and filming her own cooking show may have something to do with her admiration for Gwyneth Paltrow. Paltrow hasn't been shy about showing off what she looks like in real life, taking to Instagram in March 2025 without makeup and wearing her pajamas to show fans how she prepared breakfast in her kitchen. Some thought it was a jab at Meghan's Netflix cooking show, "With Love, Meghan," which was released in the same month. "[THAT'S] how to be relatable, Meghan," one user penned in the comments. Others criticized Paltrow for seemingly throwing shade at the duchess' latest endeavor.
Paltrow flipped the whole narrative on its head after she featured Meghan in her Instagram Stories. But this wasn't the first time the internet speculated that Meghan was trying to copy other celebs. In March 2025, Markle announced the name of her upcoming podcast — "Confessions of a Female Founder." Only, this name is technically already in use. TikToker and fashion designer Kady Méite, has a YouTube video series with the same name.
"Yet again — she's ripping off other creators," one critic commented on X. Added another, "More like Confessions of a copycat." Méite was unoffended, however, telling Yahoo! Lifestyle, "I completely understand why people are drawing connections [...]. But I also understand coincidences as well. It is highly unlikely Meghan even came across my channel but I am flattered by the thought."