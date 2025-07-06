Makeup-Free Meghan Markle Moments That Had Royal Watchers Rolling Their Eyes

Meghan Markle has been subject to some harsh nicknames and plenty of celebs have turned on her since she and Prince Harry left the royal family. Now, as she's trying to rebuild her brand in the U.S., the media and the public alike just won't stop criticizing whatever she does. And in some cases, she gives them reason to.

While making an appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," Meghan appeared to have no makeup on. In an Instagram post announcing the episode, Kern said this was by design. "[Meghan] and I decided to do the episode the same way we spend most of our time together — with no makeup on, in our sweats, and cozied up in these two rocking chairs I have at my house," Lima wrote. But many royal watchers weren't buying the whole makeup-free, no-pretense vibe.

In a comment on Page Six's reporting of Meghan's makeup-free appearance, one royal watcher speculated that the duchess likely spent hours trying to perfect the laid-back look. They further accused the former royal of trying and failing to be relatable. "You've got to be kidding! You don't consider the pound of bronzer on her face makeup? Look at her face as opposed to her hands!" another chimed in. Someone else accused her of slathering on fake tan lotion prior to the interview, adding that her pricey jewelry was clashing with her attempts at seeming average. "Make up free right if you say so," another comment read.