Celebs Who've Turned On Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle just can't escape controversy. In March 2025, the Duchess of Sussex released her long-anticipated Netflix lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan," and while insiders confirmed that she was prepared for some backlash, the royal defector surely wasn't expecting the overwhelming wave of negativity that followed its debut. Some of it stems from Meghan referring to herself as "Meghan Sussex" in the show, a title many consider moot since she and her husband, Prince Harry, spectacularly left the royal family in 2020. "Meghan may be fair game for criticism, but she is also being targeted with death threats online over the show," an insider pointed out to Radar Online. "Some of the stuff on message boards, forums, the dark web and Telegram is really disturbing."

Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, roasted his daughter in a way that made even her worst critics wince, ruthlessly dubbing "With Love, Meghan" completely inauthentic. Prominent celebrities voiced plenty of criticism of their own too, including Vogue Williams. The Irish model and podcaster, whose husband is Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law, tore into Meghan on her hit show, "My Therapist Ghosted Me." Williams had a problem with everything the duchess did on "With Love, Meghan," from the rainbow fruit platter she made for her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to her choice of clothes.

The mother-of-three decried the sweater Meghan had draped around her shoulders in one episode as "disgusting." Williams also took issue with her platter idea for kids, arguing, "I thought I was doing well mixing Rice Krispies and Cheerios — like, you can have two cereals in one! And she's there like... Did you see the rainbow [platter]?" Unfortunately, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as several celebrities have completely turned on Meghan.

