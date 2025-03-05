All The Moments In Meghan Markle's Netflix Show That Rub People The Wrong Way
The Duchess of Sussex is in the midst of what seems like a career relaunch. Meghan Markle has unveiled a new name for her lifestyle brand; it's now "As Ever" and not "American Riviera Orchard." She also just debuted her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan." The show, as well as "Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast, had been delayed because of the LA fires, but all eight episodes are out now.
It seems to be coming at a make-or-break time for the multi-million-dollar relationship between Netflix and Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The Sussexes' one big hit for the streamer so far seems to have been "Harry and Meghan," the show that gave us surprising revelations about their lives and their decision to step back from royal duties. The Netflix docuseries about polo that Harry and Meghan produced was pretty much a flop, so "With Love, Meghan" needs to do well. There have been rumors that their contract might not get renewed if their projects fail to attract enough viewers to make them worth Netflix's while.
"With Love, Meghan" may not be the hit that they were hoping for. Some viewers have taken to social media to voice their complaints about Meghan's new show, and there are some standout moments that they've noted as either particularly out of touch or just plain wrong.
Meghan's pasta skills have people horrified
In the first episode of "With Love, Meghan," Meghan Markle cooked a pasta dish that she said she makes for her family. She called the blend of spaghetti, feta, tomatoes, chard, and kale "skillet spaghetti." While the ingredients certainly aren't problematic, some people took issue with how she cooked the pasta. She layered raw spaghetti over the feta and tomatoes, added lemon zest, poured boiling water over the top, and then brought it all to a boil on the stovetop with a lid on.
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "My family is Italian and THIS IS NOT HOW YOU MAKE PASTA! Good grief, my grandmother would be horrified if I showed this to her." Another said, "Meghan Sussex *boils* feta cheese for her kids? Knew she couldn't cook."
RECIPE #1: One skillet pasta. #WithLoveMeghan pic.twitter.com/UDlC6DBREu
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 4, 2025
Some skeptics suggested the Duchess of Sussex may have taken the recipe from Martha Stewart. The speculation comes on the heels of accusations that Meghan copied Pamela Anderson's show "Pamela's Cooking with Love." Others took issue with Meghan saying she packed the leftovers from this dish in lunches for her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are ages 5 and 3, respectively. One person said on X, "Where is 3 yr old Lilly going to with a packed lunch of one pot spaghetti leftovers? And both kids wouldn't eat cold spaghetti for lunch."
Meghan's outfit choices show her as detached from most people's reality
As Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex was cooking her infamous pasta in the first episode of "With Love, Meghan," she was wearing a white button-down blouse with loose sleeves. It certainly matched her quiet luxury aesthetic and light, bright kitchen she was filming in (the Sussexes chose a nearby rental property for the actual filming, not the Montecito mansion where Meghan and Prince Harry live with their two kids). But as pretty as she might look, this fashion choice irritated viewers. One person wrote on X, "The fact that she often wears white or light colors while cooking is yet another signal that she's got 'f*** you' money, that she doesn't care if she gets splattered. No wonder people drag her."
In Meghan's defense, she does seem to have an apron on at times when she's working in the kitchen, but we can see the point about potential splatter. And it wasn't just her kitchen outfits that provoked some people.
At one point, Meghan is shown helping a beekeeper get honey from the beehives she has at her house, and she's wearing a beekeeping jacket and hood. "I'm not even 30 seconds into the first episode and I already know that 'With Love, Meghan' is the FAKESTEST stuff ever. ... your beekeeper suit is pristine white," tweeted one viewer. The beekeeping does double duty for Meghan's critics; some think she's copying Catherine, Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself handling a beehive frame for World Bee Day in 2023.
Meghan Markle's rainbow fruit platter caused some backlash
Meghan Markle was in the kitchen a lot while shooting "With Love, Meghan," and there are some dishes she made that just don't seem like reasonable fare for a mom to prepare everyday, like the rainbow fruit platter she and Mindy Kaling whip up in Episode 2. Admittedly, Meghan was making it for a party on the show; however, she did also say, "You could do this with one small row for your kids for breakfast ... It's a real delight in being able to be a present parent. And it's a luxury sometimes because we all have to work" (via Instagram).
We can see that perspective, but not everyone's buying it. Someone on Instagram summed up a lot of people's thoughts: "If I was a millionaire I'm sure I'd have plenty of time to arrange fruit. But seeing as I'm up at 5:30 running around trying to get to my job that barely feeds my family, I do not have that luxury."
Others just thought it wasn't that impressive. One person wrote on X, "This is literally the most basic, uninspired content I've ever seen. My local grocery store makes better fruit rainbows. It's not creative, it's not original, it's boring and even worse is her insufferable banter." And one Instagram commenter said, "What in the Pinterest 2014 going on here!"
The awkward moment with Mindy Kaling when Meghan says she's not Meghan Markle anymore
There were those who took issue with Meghan Markle correcting Mindy Kaling in the same episode of "With Love, Meghan" where Meghan made the controversial fruit platter. Kaling called her Meghan Markle, and Meghan said, "It's so funny that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know, I'm Sussex now" (via Today). According to the Duchess of Sussex, the change is of great import to her because she wanted to have the same last name as her children. Whatever the reason, Meghan calling out Kaling still bothered people. "That was a bizarre moment. Who criticizes a guest like that. I get it a show and made for TV but that was a TERRIBLE moment," tweeted one viewer.
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales did something similar. They had previously used the last name Cambridge, but after the queen died and William became the Prince of Wales, their kids started using the name Wales as their surname. And yet, Meghan using the last name Sussex got under some people's skin, particularly since she and Harry have stepped back from royal duties and are living full-time in the U.S.
Some compared the situation to the Duchess of York, who is still often referred to as Sarah Ferguson. Others think Meghan might be trying to distance herself from her father. Meghan and Thomas Markle have had a complicated relationship; reportedly, Thomas hasn't even seen his grandkids yet. It could be that whatever Meghan did or what she called herself, people were going to find fault with it. She is someone who some people seem to just love to hate. But we have to admit, there are definitely moments in "With Love, Meghan" that aren't winning her any new fans.