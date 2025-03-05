All The Moments In Meghan Markle's Netflix Show That Rub People The Wrong Way

There were those who took issue with Meghan Markle correcting Mindy Kaling in the same episode of "With Love, Meghan" where Meghan made the controversial fruit platter. Kaling called her Meghan Markle, and Meghan said, "It's so funny that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know, I'm Sussex now" (via Today). According to the Duchess of Sussex, the change is of great import to her because she wanted to have the same last name as her children. Whatever the reason, Meghan calling out Kaling still bothered people. "That was a bizarre moment. Who criticizes a guest like that. I get it a show and made for TV but that was a TERRIBLE moment," tweeted one viewer.

Advertisement

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales did something similar. They had previously used the last name Cambridge, but after the queen died and William became the Prince of Wales, their kids started using the name Wales as their surname. And yet, Meghan using the last name Sussex got under some people's skin, particularly since she and Harry have stepped back from royal duties and are living full-time in the U.S.

Some compared the situation to the Duchess of York, who is still often referred to as Sarah Ferguson. Others think Meghan might be trying to distance herself from her father. Meghan and Thomas Markle have had a complicated relationship; reportedly, Thomas hasn't even seen his grandkids yet. It could be that whatever Meghan did or what she called herself, people were going to find fault with it. She is someone who some people seem to just love to hate. But we have to admit, there are definitely moments in "With Love, Meghan" that aren't winning her any new fans.

Advertisement