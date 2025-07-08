5 Times Karoline Leavitt's Oversized 'Fits Gave Preschool Dress-Up Energy
Karoline Leavitt's growing fame in the political world hasn't done her style any favors. If anything, the spotlight might've exposed just how fashionably challenged the White House Press Secretary really is. During her time in the public eye, Leavitt's worn some pretty outdated looks that had us checking the calendar to see what year it really was. What makes her head-scratching garb even more of a mystery is that the New Hampshire native has shown that she's capable of upgrading her aesthetic when she really wants to.
But although there are moments where Leavitt might've flaunted her killer legs in more chic clothing, there are just as many incidents where she sported outfits that were clearly far too big for her size. So much so that Leavitt couldn't help but remind us of a little kid dressing up as an adult, which we're sure wasn't the vibe she was going for when she donned these ill-fitted suits and dresses.
She looked like she shrunk in her green rain coat
Karoline Leavitt's green blazer looked like it might have belonged to her considerably larger and older husband, Nicholas Riccio, before she tried to pass the outfit off as her own. Maybe she hoped that the jacket would help her look more imposing when addressing the media. But it had the exact opposite effect and made the Saint Anselm graduate seem smaller. Even her hands looked too tiny to grab hold of anything when sticking out of the blazer's gaping sleeves. The only benefit to wearing the oversized garment was that Leavitt looked as young as she was for once after the clothes robbed her of her size.
Her brown trench coat was nearly dragging on the floor like a tail
Although trench coats are supposed to be long, they should fit the wearer to an extent. But this wasn't the case for Karoline Leavitt, who tried and failed to get away with the obnoxious size of her coat. The edges of the jacket hung a bit too closely to the ground as she walked across White House property. Leavitt wearing high heels might've been the only thing stopping her gear from sweeping the ground like a broom. The coat was so big that it also almost completely hid the pink dress she had on that day. It was a shame since the gown looked like it could've been a winner if it wasn't for Leavitt's coat dimming its glamor.
She packed on the muscle with this oversized fit
Karoline Leavitt looked bulkier than usual wearing this tan jacket that couldn't come with enough buttons. From a certain angle, the coat gave the illusion that Leavitt had been hitting the gym a lot more. Her arms seemed bigger and her body looked wider when addressing a crowd of reporters on the West Wing of the White House. The only reason we'd give Leavitt a pass on her sizable attire is if the weather was freezing that day. And even then, wearing a coat that had as much muscle padding as a superhero costume is still a bit much.
She looked like a kid on stilts in this fur trench coat
There's a common trope in cartoons where a kid might walk around in a trench coat while wearing a pair of stilts to seem more like an adult. Karoline Leavitt reminded us of that age-old comedy bit when she stepped outside wearing her oversized jacket that had fur decorating its collar. There seemed to be no end to how long the bottom of the coat stretched on. The garb's midsection also seemed a bit too thick, and made it look as though Leavitt was smuggling treats while addressing the media.
Her noir private detective cosplay didn't fit her
While listening to president Donald Trump speak to reporters, Karoline Leavitt channeled every 1930s noir private detective with another hefty tan coat that exposed how tall she really is. It was easy to tell that the jacket's sleeves were much longer than her arms, and had to be pushed up a little to make sure they didn't slide over her hands. The rest of the frumpy fit was way too loose on Leavitt, which made her stand out in the wrong way.