5 Times Karoline Leavitt's Oversized 'Fits Gave Preschool Dress-Up Energy

Karoline Leavitt's growing fame in the political world hasn't done her style any favors. If anything, the spotlight might've exposed just how fashionably challenged the White House Press Secretary really is. During her time in the public eye, Leavitt's worn some pretty outdated looks that had us checking the calendar to see what year it really was. What makes her head-scratching garb even more of a mystery is that the New Hampshire native has shown that she's capable of upgrading her aesthetic when she really wants to.

But although there are moments where Leavitt might've flaunted her killer legs in more chic clothing, there are just as many incidents where she sported outfits that were clearly far too big for her size. So much so that Leavitt couldn't help but remind us of a little kid dressing up as an adult, which we're sure wasn't the vibe she was going for when she donned these ill-fitted suits and dresses.