How Tall Is Karoline Leavitt? Press Secretary's Photo With Lara Trump Is Eye-Opening
The height of the Trump family is a much-discussed topic. They are a tall crew all together, with even the shorter family members several inches taller than average. The Trumps' towering stature is more pronounced when they stand next to other people, as evidenced by a carousel of photos Lara Trump posted on Instagram on February 20, 2025. In the first photo, Lara and Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, stood on either side of the White House podium, with Lara standing nearly a head taller than Leavitt. Both women are wearing heels in the picture, but the angle of the shot and Leavitt's pant legs obscure how much their shoes are adding to their heights.
Even so, it would take stilt-like footwear to boost Leavitt to match Lara. According to Leavitt's college softball stats, she stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall. In contrast, Lara informed The Times, "I'm 5 feet, 11 inches and when I put heels on it's more like 6 feet, 3 inches." Despite appearing diminutive compared to Lara, Leavitt is actually just a shade taller than average. According to the CDC, the average height for U.S. women is 5 feet, 3.5 inches. When Leavitt and Lara stand next to each other, their height difference is a shade less dramatic, although still significant. In an Instagram post from November 2024, Leavitt posed with five other women supporting Donald Trump, including Kristi Noem, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Danica Patrick. Leavitt was the second-shortest in the group since Patrick is just 5 feet, 2 inches.
Leavitt fits the MAGA aesthetic in other ways
Shorter stature aside, Karoline Leavitt's appearance has drastically changed since she began working for Donald Trump. Even if she can't match Lara Trump in height, the two women exhibit a similar hairstyle — blond locks with a smattering of soft curls for added volume and bounce. "It's polished, refined, professional," hairstylist Renee Benedict informed Business Insider. "You want to look like you invest in your appearance." Previously, Leavitt's go-to style was lower-maintenance straight hair, a look she wore in her college days as well as her 2022 campaign for a New Hampshire congressional seat.
Leavitt's also emulated Lara in terms of her makeup style, relying on bronzer, a bold brow, and plenty of mascara and liner to define her eyes. However, this ample application of products can go too far. Unfortunately for Leavitt, she's already experienced this mistake of excess. Only one month into her role as White House Press Secretary, Leavitt's makeup at a press event caused her to receive unflattering comparisons to Kimberly Guilfoyle.
In some ways, Leavitt's height might be ideal for her job. While some sources claim her boss, Donald Trump, is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, other sources assert a shorter height. Trump's stats have also come into question across various photo ops, even when he's with supposedly shorter men, including Barack Obama. When Trump and Leavitt stand together, however, he towers over her by a bunch of inches.