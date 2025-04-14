Karoline Leavitt's Most Outdated Looks That Had Us Checking The Calendar

Karoline Leavitt's known for her penchant for experimenting with fashion. Unfortunately, her choices often lack finesse, resulting in outfits that completely miss the mark. Although the Gen Z-er is the youngest White House Press Secretary ever instead of taking the opportunity to display a youthful vibe, Leavitt frequently opts to dress way older. In addition to being unflattering, her ensembles often channel trends that are better left in the past.

One of Leavitt's preferred styles is her selection of bouclé dresses. These frequently showcase prominent shoulders and square chest pockets. While bouclé is featured in current styles, Leavitt's attire looks entrenched in the 1950s, the fabric's original heyday. Her dresses often include excess embellishments on the pockets, collar, and down the front of the dresses, making them look old-fashioned. Unfortunately, Leavitt's outfits are often wildly expensive. According to the Irish Star, one of these blinged-out, retro-looking dresses costs $555. For that price, an authentic vintage outfit would be much cooler.

Even when she chooses options that aren't as heavily decorated, Leavitt's pastel colored wardrobe also gives her look a very mid-20th century aesthetic. For instance, Leavitt wore a baby blue dress with a pleated skirt and topped it with a matching cardigan with gold buttons. The whole ensemble was reminiscent of '50s-era sweater sets and too matchy-matchy. This isn't the only era where Leavitt's stuck in the past. Her outdated choices are all over the decades, including '90s fake-looking leather and an '80s style suit. Let's take a look.