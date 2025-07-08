Video Of Teenage Karoline Leavitt & Trump Proves She's Been A MAGA Groupie Since Day 1

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is one of Donald Trump's biggest cheerleaders, and old footage of a teenage Leavitt proves she's been a MAGA groupie since day one.

In 2016, Leavitt attended "Pancakes and Politics" town hall and asked Trump a question, and she made sure to offer up plenty of praise before she got to her question. "Mr. Trump, as everyone knows and as I personally appreciate, you're very honest and outspoken about a lot of different things," Leavitt started (via Politico). "What would you like to say to people who think you're too harsh to be the next president of the United States?" Trump called it "such a great question" before launching into an answer. Little did we know the president-to-be had just taken a question from his future press secretary.

Leavitt grew up with Fox News blaring in the background, so it should come as no surprise that she's a MAGA fan. While attending college, she wrote a piece for The Saint Anselm Crier in which she praised Trump and critiqued left-leaning outlets. "Say what you want about Donald Trump. He is certainly not perfect, but he is without question running against not only a crooked candidate but the crooked and biased media as well," Leavitt penned. "The liberal media is unjust, unfair, and sometimes just plain old false." Leavitt is now repeating these sentiments from behind the press briefing room's podium, and she's accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is on a few occasions.