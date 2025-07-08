Video Of Teenage Karoline Leavitt & Trump Proves She's Been A MAGA Groupie Since Day 1
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is one of Donald Trump's biggest cheerleaders, and old footage of a teenage Leavitt proves she's been a MAGA groupie since day one.
In 2016, Leavitt attended "Pancakes and Politics" town hall and asked Trump a question, and she made sure to offer up plenty of praise before she got to her question. "Mr. Trump, as everyone knows and as I personally appreciate, you're very honest and outspoken about a lot of different things," Leavitt started (via Politico). "What would you like to say to people who think you're too harsh to be the next president of the United States?" Trump called it "such a great question" before launching into an answer. Little did we know the president-to-be had just taken a question from his future press secretary.
Leavitt grew up with Fox News blaring in the background, so it should come as no surprise that she's a MAGA fan. While attending college, she wrote a piece for The Saint Anselm Crier in which she praised Trump and critiqued left-leaning outlets. "Say what you want about Donald Trump. He is certainly not perfect, but he is without question running against not only a crooked candidate but the crooked and biased media as well," Leavitt penned. "The liberal media is unjust, unfair, and sometimes just plain old false." Leavitt is now repeating these sentiments from behind the press briefing room's podium, and she's accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is on a few occasions.
Karoline Leavitt's unwavering support of Trump has led to a few embarrassing moments
They say it's not a good thing to meet your heroes. Perhaps you shouldn't work for them either. Karoline Leavitt has done both, and she has made plenty of big blunders we couldn't ignore. In June 2025, she proved that she will say just about anything to elevate Trump's hero status among the MAGA clan.
While speaking to Fox News in the aftermath of Trump's strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, Leavitt said, "Nobody knows what it means to accomplish peace through strength better than President Trump. He is the one who came up with that motto and that foreign policy doctrine" (via Blue Sky). This is false. The term "peace through strength" dates back to the Roman Empire. Ironically, in The Saint Anselm Crier's 2016 article, she wrote, "It becomes a bigger problem still when news channels begin to report inaccurate stories in order to preserve their own views and, in process of doing so, effectively obscure the truth."
And yet, Leavitt got caught doing just that in March 2025 when she criticized U.S. district judge James Boasberg for intervening in Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act, accusing him of sympathizing with the Democrats' cause. Leavitt incorrectly claimed that Boasberg was first appointed by the Obama administration — this fit nicely with her narrative. But NBC reporter Garrett Haake quickly pointed out that Boasberg was actually appointed by George W. Bush, leaving Leavitt flustered.