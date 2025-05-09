Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Exposed How Trump-Obsessed She Really Is (Watch Out, Melania)
As White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt's job is basically to put a positive spin on everything Donald Trump does. For obvious reasons, it would be pretty difficult to do this job if you weren't a Trump fan. Yet, it seems that Leavitt goes above and beyond when it comes to how much she loves Trump. And a tiny detail of a recent photo of her shows just how Trump-obsessed she really is.
On May 8, Trump's communications advisor, Margo Martin, shared a photo of Leavitt on X, formerly Twitter, as well as on her Instagram story, which Leavitt herself shared. "Walked in to @PressSec typing with one hand, and feeding her son with the other," Martin captioned the photo, calling the press secretary a "Super Mom!" The photo shows Leavitt using her computer while her baby drinks his bottle in her lap. We can all agree that this is some impressive multitasking, but we're not sure that it's the most interesting detail in this photo. That honor goes to a tiny photograph on the wall behind Leavitt. Zooming in on the photo of Leavitt in her working mom era, we can see what looks to be a small cutout of her and Trump. It's great when people love their boss, but very few people probably love their boss enough to have a picture of them up in their office.
Leavitt shows off Trump more than she shows of her husband
In addition to hanging the tiny cutout of her and Donald Trump on the wall of her office, Karoline Leavitt also chose to place it right next to her desk, so she can look at it anytime she wants. That is quite the commitment to her love of Trump, but it doesn't stop there. In the controversial White House tour Leavitt gave influencer Kate Mackz just a week ago, Leavitt showed off the photos she hung in her office. While she didn't show this particular cutout, the first photo she did show off was a framed pic of her and Trump. So, Leavitt has at least two photos of her and her boss on the walls in her office. That is made even stranger by the fact that she didn't show off any photos of her husband, Nicholas Riccio.
The absence of Riccio's photo in Leavitt's White House tour is just one in a long line of snubs. Unlike Trump, Riccio is often nowhere to be found in her social media posts, and she doesn't usually speak about him publicly. The fact that Riccio and Leavitt have a bigger age gap in their marriage than Donald and Melania Trump may bother Riccio a bit, as well. Whether Riccio and Melania should be offended by this or not, Leavitt is clearly a big fan of Trump. And, since Trump is Trump's biggest fan, we're sure he appreciates this.