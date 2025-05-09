Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Exposed How Trump-Obsessed She Really Is (Watch Out, Melania)

As White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt's job is basically to put a positive spin on everything Donald Trump does. For obvious reasons, it would be pretty difficult to do this job if you weren't a Trump fan. Yet, it seems that Leavitt goes above and beyond when it comes to how much she loves Trump. And a tiny detail of a recent photo of her shows just how Trump-obsessed she really is.

On May 8, Trump's communications advisor, Margo Martin, shared a photo of Leavitt on X, formerly Twitter, as well as on her Instagram story, which Leavitt herself shared. "Walked in to @PressSec typing with one hand, and feeding her son with the other," Martin captioned the photo, calling the press secretary a "Super Mom!" The photo shows Leavitt using her computer while her baby drinks his bottle in her lap. We can all agree that this is some impressive multitasking, but we're not sure that it's the most interesting detail in this photo. That honor goes to a tiny photograph on the wall behind Leavitt. Zooming in on the photo of Leavitt in her working mom era, we can see what looks to be a small cutout of her and Trump. It's great when people love their boss, but very few people probably love their boss enough to have a picture of them up in their office.