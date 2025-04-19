Karoline Leavitt's Biggest Blunders We Couldn't Ignore

Karoline Leavitt either isn't as competent as the Trump administration makes her out to be or she's in dire need of some sleep. President Donald Trump's press secretary, the youngest to ever serve the White House at only 27 years old, has been the subject of some hilarious headlines thanks to some blunders she made behind the podium, which, let's be honest, can get hotter than the seat behind the Resolute desk.

In what was likely an attempt to elevate herself as Trump's new press secretary, Leavitt sharply criticized her predecessor Karine Jeanne-Pierre. Jeanne-Pierre has made some history of her own in the White House, but Leavitt told reporters that Jeanne-Pierre had lied to them about former President Joe Biden's cognitive health and promised complete transparency during Trump's tenure. Whether she has kept this promise is debatable. Leavitt is one of Trump's biggest fans, which doesn't exactly make her impartial. "He's the best. He is generous, a great listener and storyteller, and seriously one of the funniest people I've ever met. I am honored to work for him," she once told her Instagram followers (via The Independent), adding that the president was just like her father who "came from nothing and worked his way up." In 2015, Trump told Today, "It's not been easy for me. I started off in Brooklyn, my father gave me a small loan of $1 million" (via the Independent). If getting a $1 million loan from your father to kick off your career is "coming from nothing," us regular folks are really doing something wrong.

Some have praised Leavitt's performance behind the podium, while others believe her to be just another one of Trump's yes men. Regardless, she's provided the public with ample opportunity to criticize her competence as press secretary.