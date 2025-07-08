Kristi Noem's Killer Arms Hint She Hits The Gym After Hours

When she's not throwing her weight around in her capacity as the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem is clearly hitting the gym. Hard. At least, that's what her killer arms are telling us. In a video posted to Instagram in June 2025, the politician's impressively built bare arms stole the spotlight as she thanked ICE agents for their tireless work implementing President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts. Noem had some notable definition in her arms even without intentionally flexing her muscles, which means she obviously still finds time in her busy schedule to lift heavy weights.

Having muscular arms has become a flex among women of a certain age. And, when the White House staffer initially endorsed Trump for president back in 2023, many people found themselves gawking at her biceps as she warmly embraced the divisive politician. Noem appeared more muscular then than she does now, but that's likely because being the governor of South Dakota allowed for more time in the gym than her demanding new job. In fact, before Noem's social media accounts became flooded with all things politics, she even used to post a post-workout selfie or two.

In November 2022, Noem took to Instagram to share some sweaty snaps after doing a workout with her bestie, Tulsi Gabbard (now the United States Director of National Intelligence), at a local fitness studio. "An early morning workout sesh at @motivsiouxfalls with my friend @tulsigabbard and these awesome Sioux Falls ladies! Thank you, Andrea and team, for getting us prepped for another great day on the campaign trail!" Noem proudly captioned the post. She gave the studio a shout-out again in October 2023, this time sporting some added muscle in her arms.