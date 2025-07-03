The Worst-Dressed Wimbledon 2025 Attendees

For tennis fans, one of the biggest events of the year has arrived. Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing — no pun intended — taking place from June 30 to July 13. The athletes are playing their hearts out and the celebs are loving what they are watching from the stands. Of course, there is plenty to watch on the court, but at a star-studded event like this, sometimes it's even more fun to direct your attention to the sidelines as an unexpected fashion show awaits.

As we've come to expect when stars are dressing to the nines, some served looks, while others hit the metaphorical net. Many stars arrived in their summery Sunday best to watch the matches, but other celebs' outfits were anything but hits. While the officials are the ones overseeing the matches themselves, consider us the ones making calls about what's going on off the court. We've got all the Wimbledon 2025 attendees' looks that were just plain flops.