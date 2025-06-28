The Worst-Dressed Guests At Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Wedding Weekend
For some fashionistas, this weekend was all about Paris Fashion Week. For others, the focus was on one of the most talked-about weddings of the year: the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez nuptials. The billionaire couple celebrated their romance with a glamorous three-day-long affair in Venice, Italy, and what does three days full of events plus a star-studded guest list equal? It's many, many outfits to look at, and plenty of those outfits were complete fashion fails.
While Sanchez and Bezos' wedding guest list hinted they're over their Trump era, they are certainly not over their having famous friends era. This wedding made it look like Venice was hosting a major award show with tons of stars in glamorous attire. From the Kardashians in animal print to Leonardo DiCaprio seemingly in disguise, we were perplexed by many of the guests' style choices for all the wedding weekend events. The actual stars of the show amidst this star-studded group were no exception. We've got the biggest fashion flops from this wild wedding weekend — including the style blunders of the billionaire bride and groom.
The bridal look bombed
No one wants to be on the worst-dressed list at their own wedding, but we think Lauren Sanchez's ensemble qualifies her for just that. The lace gown covered her up with long sleeves, a mock neck, and a serious train, yet it was the super-tight-looking corseted bodice that stole the spotlight.
Sanchez's uncomfortable-looking wedding dress had us low-key stressed, and we weren't alone. This dress got plenty of flak on X, formerly known as Twitter, with one tweet that said "this dress design is abysmal" getting 53,000 likes in less than a day.
We're not sure how Lauren Sanchez's first wedding weekend look didn't cut off her air supply
Lauren Sanchez's wedding dress wasn't a hit in our book, but her look for the welcome event the day before was even worse. It seems that for her wedding weekend, Sanchez's motto was "Beauty is pain." At least, that's how it looks from where we're sitting. At their welcome dinner on Thursday, Sanchez squeezed into a pre-wedding dress that looked downright painful. Ultimately, it was hard to focus on any of the look's details besides that intense corset.
Kylie Jenner looked like a sexy Tin Man
We loved Kylie Jenner's look for the welcome night event that kicked off the wedding weekend. Her outfit for the actual nuptials, though? Not so much. Jenner's lingerie-inspired corset dress looked like what might happen if the Victoria's Secret fashion show was taken over by robots. The combination of silver and lingerie elements just didn't look right. It basically looked like her bra was exposed, and that's just not a great look for someone's wedding.
Khloe Kardashian was feeling like a flamingo
We didn't love Kylie Jenner's metallic ensemble, but that doesn't mean that her look was the worst of the Kardashian-Jenners' wedding ceremony looks. That honor goes to Khloe Kardashian's old Hollywood glamour x Pepto Bismol collab. With a few tweaks, this look could have been what Kardashian was likely going for: feminine, full of drama, and fabulous. Unfortunately, the unique neckline made her look odd, and the jacket was over the top. For someone else's wedding, your look really shouldn't steal the attention this much, even if you are a Kardashian.
Khloe Kardashian apparently wanted to be queen of the jungle
Okay, that flamingo cosplay was bad, but it didn't hold a candle to the leopard look Khloe Kardashian sported when she arrived in Venice a few days prior. In her defense, she didn't actually wear this outfit to any of the wedding events, but it's so bad that it's still worst-dressed list material. This skintight jumpsuit definitely doesn't look like our idea of a comfy travel outfit, and the leopard print makes it look downright ugly.
Kim Kardashian looked straight out of a bad music video when arriving in Venice
When planning an outfit for traveling, skin-tight and animal print are likely not the things that immediately come to mind for most of us. However, the Kardashians are not like most of us. Like her sister Khloe, Kim Kardashian also sported a very tight outfit on June 26 before the big wedding weekend really kicked off. Between the tube top, the too-tight skirt, and those snake skin boots ... all we have to say is "Why?"
Leonardo DiCaprio appeared to be in hiding
Was Leonardo DiCaprio afraid he was going to run into his ex at this wedding or something? Every photo of the movie star en route to the ceremony shows him with his Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap covering his face. A baseball cap for a formal wedding is a no-go, pretty much no matter what. Making it the main focus of your outfit is even worse. It did beg the question, though — why was he hiding? Didn't he realize he was far from the only celeb at this wedding?
Jeff Bezos looked like a baked potato
Unlike the bride, there was no issue with the groom's ensemble at the actual ceremony. The next day, however, Jeff Bezos went with a strange choice for his outfit. He wore a brown T-shirt and matching pants, which resulted in a boring monochromatic ensemble. In general, head-to-toe brown isn't easy to pull off. But, on a summer afternoon in Italy for a celebratory occasion? This drab 'fit really didn't fit the vibe.
Jewel seemingly got out of the shower and adorned her bath towel with a giant flower
Jewel, didn't you forget something? Like, your pants, maybe? The singer would have looked radiant in red if it wasn't for her dress's odd hemline. We had to do a double-take to make sure she didn't accidentally walk out of the bathroom with the front of her dress tucked into her underwear. In reality, though, it was just a minidress with a long train. This look was attention-grabbing and a bit weird for a wedding guest to wear.
Karlie Kloss looked like a crow that was ready to fly away
Karlie Kloss went with a unique sculptural look for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's "I do"'s, but we think she should have said "I don't" to this particular ensemble. This off-the-shoulder look overwhelmed Kloss, and she got lost in it. Paired with serious jewels and a sleek ponytail, Kloss seemingly wanted this look to feel chic and elegant, but it was really more of a bird mid-flight vibe.