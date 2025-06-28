The Worst-Dressed Guests At Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Wedding Weekend

For some fashionistas, this weekend was all about Paris Fashion Week. For others, the focus was on one of the most talked-about weddings of the year: the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez nuptials. The billionaire couple celebrated their romance with a glamorous three-day-long affair in Venice, Italy, and what does three days full of events plus a star-studded guest list equal? It's many, many outfits to look at, and plenty of those outfits were complete fashion fails.

While Sanchez and Bezos' wedding guest list hinted they're over their Trump era, they are certainly not over their having famous friends era. This wedding made it look like Venice was hosting a major award show with tons of stars in glamorous attire. From the Kardashians in animal print to Leonardo DiCaprio seemingly in disguise, we were perplexed by many of the guests' style choices for all the wedding weekend events. The actual stars of the show amidst this star-studded group were no exception. We've got the biggest fashion flops from this wild wedding weekend — including the style blunders of the billionaire bride and groom.