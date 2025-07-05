Charmed Star Julian McMahon's Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now

On July 4, 2025, it came to light that actor Julian McMahon — known for his time as a cast member on the fantasy drama series "Charmed," as well as for his villainous role in the 2000s "Fantastic Four" films — had died of cancer at the age of 56 two days prior. The tragic news about the "Charmed" star shocked the entertainment world, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to McMahon. And speaking of social media, though McMahon's passing is devastating in its own right, the actor's final Instagram post acts as a stark reminder of just how unexpected it was, and just how fleeting life truly is.

McMahon last posted on Instagram on Feb. 27, 2025 — just over four months before his death. In the post, the actor expressed excitement over the theatrical release of his movie "The Surfer," in which he starred opposite Nicolas Cage. "Hey there everyone. Just letting you know we have a great movie coming out, directed by Lorcan Finnegan. Its premiere is at SXSW, very exciting, and it's in theaters May 2nd. It's a psychological thriller, very unique, and very entertaining. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. Cheers," McMahon wrote. "The Surfer" initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2024 before making its way to cinemas in the US, Ireland, the UK, and McMahon's native Australia exactly one year later. One of McMahon's last public appearances came at the film's SXSW premiere in Austin, Texas, this past March.