Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson Show Telltale Signs They're In It For The Long Haul (Sorry, Kim)
The whirlwind romance of President Donald Trump's oldest son and his new love is still going at top speed. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson took their relationship to the next level over the July 4 weekend. Both posted photos and videos of their time in Aspen, during which Anderson introduced Don Jr. to polo. "Someone did pretty amazing for his first time!" she praised him on her Instagram Stories. Another clip of Don Jr. swinging his mallet was captioned "Dale Amor!" (Spanish for "Give him love!")
Don Jr. and Bettina have been rubbing their romance in Kimberly Guilfoyle's face for some time now, showing no apparent sign of remorse that they broke up a years-long engagement. (In case you hadn't heard, the first son was reportedly seeing Anderson on the side, then split from fiancee Guilfoyle in 2024 and publicly pursued the socialite.) But this particular getaway is the most telling sign yet that the couple is going to go the distance. As marriage and family therapist Dr. Stephen J. Betchen wrote in a piece for Psychology Today, "When two partners have the same or similar interests, life is easier for the couple. Better yet, if they share a passion for the same interests, it can bond them for years."
Both Don Jr. and Anderson enjoy staying active in the outdoors. But the first son's favorite sports are typical macho ventures such as hunting and deep-sea fishing. The fact he was willing to have a go at the "sport of kings" shows his willingness to bond with his girlfriend in new ways.
Don Jr. and Bettina's hobbies bring them together
It's hard to begrudge Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. for their happiness. There were painfully obvious signs Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's marriage would have been miserable if they'd actually tied the knot; their personal styles and preferences were just too different. Don Jr. now abstains from drinking alcohol and seems to prefer a quieter social life; Guilfoyle's reported boozy nickname — "the Margarita girl" — says it all. And despite Guilfoyle's devotion to President Donald Trump, her personality and over-the-top style also reportedly irked Don Jr.
But most of all, the two never seemed to share any interests other than getting the president re-elected. Whereas Anderson has shared pics of herself engaging in some of the first son's hobbies too, like hunting, Guilfoyle's cute couple photos of herself with Don Jr. are almost all from fundraisers and holiday parties. She did share one gallery of a blended "#family" fishing day with Don Jr., her son, and some of Don Jr.'s children, but it was the kids who did the catching while she was dressed for a post-boating drink. Similarly, in a 2023 family outing, Guilfoyle apparently never joined in the jetskiing or backyard basketball game. Guilfoyle and Don Jr. never even seemed to enjoy so much as a nightly game of Jenga.
Dr. Stephen J. Betchen did tell Psychology Today that couples don't always have to have the same hobbies in order to be happy. However, if one partner has a passion that the other not only doesn't share, but actually resents, that's a red flag. In this case, it looks as though Don Jr. and Anderson embody the old saying "The couple that plays together stays together."