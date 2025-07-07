Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson Show Telltale Signs They're In It For The Long Haul (Sorry, Kim)

The whirlwind romance of President Donald Trump's oldest son and his new love is still going at top speed. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson took their relationship to the next level over the July 4 weekend. Both posted photos and videos of their time in Aspen, during which Anderson introduced Don Jr. to polo. "Someone did pretty amazing for his first time!" she praised him on her Instagram Stories. Another clip of Don Jr. swinging his mallet was captioned "Dale Amor!" (Spanish for "Give him love!")

Don Jr. and Bettina have been rubbing their romance in Kimberly Guilfoyle's face for some time now, showing no apparent sign of remorse that they broke up a years-long engagement. (In case you hadn't heard, the first son was reportedly seeing Anderson on the side, then split from fiancee Guilfoyle in 2024 and publicly pursued the socialite.) But this particular getaway is the most telling sign yet that the couple is going to go the distance. As marriage and family therapist Dr. Stephen J. Betchen wrote in a piece for Psychology Today, "When two partners have the same or similar interests, life is easier for the couple. Better yet, if they share a passion for the same interests, it can bond them for years."

Both Don Jr. and Anderson enjoy staying active in the outdoors. But the first son's favorite sports are typical macho ventures such as hunting and deep-sea fishing. The fact he was willing to have a go at the "sport of kings" shows his willingness to bond with his girlfriend in new ways.