Kimberly Guilfoyle's Boozy Nickname Reportedly Sealed The Deal On Don Jr. Breakup
Kimberly Guilfoyle better practice her rendition of "Last Christmas" since she gave Donald Trump Jr. her heart, and he gave it away. The political couple have officially confirmed their split, leaving absolutely no one surprised — there were many weird things in their relationship that hinted at its ultimate demise. Don Jr. told Page Six, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond." He then praised her accomplishments and made it sound like she would continue to be part of the Trump family's orbit.
Don Jr. also said, "Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves." Clearly, the Daily Mail either didn't get that memo or doesn't care because the outlet reported that a major reason for the breakup had to do with Guilfoyle's party lifestyle that Don Jr. allegedly didn't enjoy. Insiders told the outlet that Guilfoyle's moniker was "the Margarita girl" because she supposedly loves the cocktail and living the life of a stereotypical sorority sister.
Plus, she's known for wearing super inappropriate outfits to formal events, something Don Jr. was allegedly embarrassed by, especially as his dad returns to the White House next month. There will be plenty of major events the family will be expected to attend, and there'd be no telling what kind of fashion choices Guilfoyle would flaunt.
Donald Trump Jr.'s sobriety may have also been an issue in the relationship
Inside sources teased to Daily Mail that Kimberly Guilfoyle's rumored drinking was another reason for the split since Donald Trump Jr. is sober and has been for years. In his book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us," Don Jr. candidly talked about his relationship with alcohol in college. "Once I got going, it wasn't easy to stop me," he wrote.
He shared with New York Magazine that he quit drinking entirely around 2002 — although he still can't shake those drug addiction rumors. "I have too much of an opportunity to make something of myself, be successful in my own right. Why blow it?" It seems like his relationship with party girl Guilfoyle was a recipe for disaster, an opportunity for him to "blow" his own path to success.
Of course, Don Jr. has a new focus in his life right now: socialite Bettina Anderson. They were recently seen packing on the PDA in Palm Beach, Florida, during Anderson's birthday celebration. If she wants to stick around, Anderson better take note of what she should and shouldn't do when you're dating the President-elect's son.