Kimberly Guilfoyle's Boozy Nickname Reportedly Sealed The Deal On Don Jr. Breakup

Kimberly Guilfoyle better practice her rendition of "Last Christmas" since she gave Donald Trump Jr. her heart, and he gave it away. The political couple have officially confirmed their split, leaving absolutely no one surprised — there were many weird things in their relationship that hinted at its ultimate demise. Don Jr. told Page Six, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond." He then praised her accomplishments and made it sound like she would continue to be part of the Trump family's orbit.

Advertisement

Don Jr. also said, "Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves." Clearly, the Daily Mail either didn't get that memo or doesn't care because the outlet reported that a major reason for the breakup had to do with Guilfoyle's party lifestyle that Don Jr. allegedly didn't enjoy. Insiders told the outlet that Guilfoyle's moniker was "the Margarita girl" because she supposedly loves the cocktail and living the life of a stereotypical sorority sister.

Plus, she's known for wearing super inappropriate outfits to formal events, something Don Jr. was allegedly embarrassed by, especially as his dad returns to the White House next month. There will be plenty of major events the family will be expected to attend, and there'd be no telling what kind of fashion choices Guilfoyle would flaunt.

Advertisement