Painfully Obvious Signs Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Marriage Would've Been Miserable

Ever since Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. split in late 2024, we've often wondered what could've been. Don Jr. confirmed the not-so-shocking breakup to Page Six, telling the outlet, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond." Referring to Guilfoyle's new gig in Greece, which will reportedly upend her 'Margarita Girl Lifestyle,' he added, "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play in my father's administration." Although President Donald Trump's son praised his ex-fiancée in his parting message, there are many signs that it would've been miserable for both if they'd made it down the aisle.

One of the most painfully obvious signs was the rumor Guilfoyle was more interested in the Trump lifestyle than she was in love with Don Jr. "Let's just say that Don Jr. and the rest of [the family] got the [distinct] impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him," a source told Radar Online. And that could only have ended in fireworks (not the good kind) had they gone through with their marriage. But that's not the only glaring red flag that it would've been unholy matrimony.