Jenna Bush Hager's Kids Had Harsh Words About Her Massive Hair Transformation

Although she was once recognized solely for her upbringing as former President George W. Bush's daughter, media personality Jenna Hager Bush has since paved her own way, earning the public's adoration via her work on "Today with Jenna & Friends" and by sharing her own experiences as a parent. Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, disagreed on live television about whether or not their kids should also appear on-air, but that hasn't stopped her from sharing them with the world. She may have regretted giving them such exposure, however, after sharing their brutal thoughts on her appearance.

In a June 17, 2025, clip uploaded to YouTube, Jenna shared that she enlisted guest co-host Leslie Bibb's hairstylist to copy her signature bob. Bibb naturally praised Bush's new 'do, which she thought gave her a stunning glow. "You look sexy, and powerful, and glamorous," she told Jenna. But the former first daughter's children, whose ages ranged from between 5 and 12 at the time, were less than thrilled with their mom's new look. "I don't like it," Jenna's eldest daughter Mila said. Her middle child, 9-year-old Poppy, responded with fake tears, asking her mom: "Why would you do that?" Jenna, though audibly disappointed by the vicious reactions in the video, had clearly recovered enough to share them with the audience.

However, knowing that Jenna, her husband, and Bibb were all for her big change, and she also sounded excited to show it to her kids, we wouldn't blame her if she felt at least slightly wounded by the young ones' reception. Regardless, that probably won't stop her from offering them more opportunities to appear on her show, even if Mila might not ever appear on TV again.