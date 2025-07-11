Jenna Bush Hager's Kids Had Harsh Words About Her Massive Hair Transformation
Although she was once recognized solely for her upbringing as former President George W. Bush's daughter, media personality Jenna Hager Bush has since paved her own way, earning the public's adoration via her work on "Today with Jenna & Friends" and by sharing her own experiences as a parent. Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, disagreed on live television about whether or not their kids should also appear on-air, but that hasn't stopped her from sharing them with the world. She may have regretted giving them such exposure, however, after sharing their brutal thoughts on her appearance.
In a June 17, 2025, clip uploaded to YouTube, Jenna shared that she enlisted guest co-host Leslie Bibb's hairstylist to copy her signature bob. Bibb naturally praised Bush's new 'do, which she thought gave her a stunning glow. "You look sexy, and powerful, and glamorous," she told Jenna. But the former first daughter's children, whose ages ranged from between 5 and 12 at the time, were less than thrilled with their mom's new look. "I don't like it," Jenna's eldest daughter Mila said. Her middle child, 9-year-old Poppy, responded with fake tears, asking her mom: "Why would you do that?" Jenna, though audibly disappointed by the vicious reactions in the video, had clearly recovered enough to share them with the audience.
However, knowing that Jenna, her husband, and Bibb were all for her big change, and she also sounded excited to show it to her kids, we wouldn't blame her if she felt at least slightly wounded by the young ones' reception. Regardless, that probably won't stop her from offering them more opportunities to appear on her show, even if Mila might not ever appear on TV again.
Her kids aren't afraid to embarrass her
No matter how often Henry Hager might object to it, TV personality Jenna Bush Hager hasn't strayed from giving her kids cameo appearances on her show, "Today with Jenna & Friends" and other such programs. Bush often discusses her kids on-air and has shown multiple videos of her and her family interacting in their daily lives.
The wholesome moments they have shared have been countered by some unflattering revelations and brutal interactions Jenna would likely have preferred to keep between her and her kids. A then-9-year-old Mila, for example, didn't hold back from embarrassing her mom during a December 2022 appearance on "Today with Hoda and Jenna." "One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants," Mila said of Jenna in a YouTube clip (above). She dealt another blow to her mom earlier in the episode by jokingly arguing she's better than her. Seeing how Mila was gleefully unfiltered in front of the camera, we aren't surprised both she and her siblings were comfortable giving Jenna their most honest, yet savage reactions to her new haircut.