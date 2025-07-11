Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Famous California Neighbor Wants Nothing To Do With Them
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have escaped the stress of the palace, but the drama has definitely followed them across the pond. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California neighbors have made some nasty claims about the royal defectors' IRL behavior, accusing them of keeping to themselves and not making enough of an effort to be part of the close-knit Montecito community that the Sussexes joined back in 2020. Surely Meghan and Harry are just too busy entertaining their famous friends to spend time with regular folks, right? Think again. At least one very well-known resident claims he's not that chummy with the celebrity couple either.
In an interview with Us Weekly, NFL legend Troy Aikman admitted that he hadn't seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while visiting his Montecito vacation home, nor was he making any effort to do so. "I haven't run into them," Aikman confirmed. "But they are there, from what I can gather. I think anyone with a heartbeat knows that they're out there. But I'm not hanging with them, that's for sure." The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, founder of the EIGHT Light Beer brand, went on to joke that the royal defectors didn't seem like the types who regularly go for his type of brew.
Maybe Aikman's just upset that he wasn't one of the lucky few who got a complimentary gift basket of honey and jam from the former "Suits" star when she launched her lifestyle brand (that might be just as well though; Meghan's As Ever brand has faced some hiccups and negative reviews). But regardless, his comment proves that Meghan and Harry still have a long way to go to fit in, in their adopted home.
Maybe Meghan and Harry should fire up the grill
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an unusual dilemma surrounding their public image. In the U.K., they're seen as too brash and informal for The Firm's hoity-toity tastes; in the U.S., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are frequently accused of being elitist and unapproachable. Meghan, in particular, has had a hard time shaking her reputation as an unfriendly snob. As a Montecito resident dished to the Daily Mail, "She pays attention to every appearance, every word, every gesture. And here in Montecito, we appreciate simple people, even famous ones. Meghan doesn't play the community game." Her husband is reportedly more outgoing and willing to chat with the locals when he goes out for a bike ride or to grab a coffee locally.
When the celebrity couple does reach out — such as when they helped serve meals to L.A. wildfire survivors — it's typically shrugged off as performative. A smart move for the Sussexes would be to show the world, including Troy Aikman, that they are the kind of people who enjoy cracking open a beer on the patio with their neighbors. True, hosting a few block parties or backyard barbecues will involve careful planning and tight security measures. But if the royals can throw garden parties with weird rules like holding one's teacup just so, then surely Harry and Meghan can manage having a few dozen local families over for burgers and coleslaw.
They could even pack a cooler with cans of Aikman's light beer; the brand's commitment to being low-calorie and additive-free fits right in with Meghan and Harry's well-established interest in healthy living. Since it seems unlikely the royal defectors will return to the U.K., they might as well work at being a key part of the Montecito community.