Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Famous California Neighbor Wants Nothing To Do With Them

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have escaped the stress of the palace, but the drama has definitely followed them across the pond. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California neighbors have made some nasty claims about the royal defectors' IRL behavior, accusing them of keeping to themselves and not making enough of an effort to be part of the close-knit Montecito community that the Sussexes joined back in 2020. Surely Meghan and Harry are just too busy entertaining their famous friends to spend time with regular folks, right? Think again. At least one very well-known resident claims he's not that chummy with the celebrity couple either.

In an interview with Us Weekly, NFL legend Troy Aikman admitted that he hadn't seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while visiting his Montecito vacation home, nor was he making any effort to do so. "I haven't run into them," Aikman confirmed. "But they are there, from what I can gather. I think anyone with a heartbeat knows that they're out there. But I'm not hanging with them, that's for sure." The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, founder of the EIGHT Light Beer brand, went on to joke that the royal defectors didn't seem like the types who regularly go for his type of brew.

Maybe Aikman's just upset that he wasn't one of the lucky few who got a complimentary gift basket of honey and jam from the former "Suits" star when she launched her lifestyle brand (that might be just as well though; Meghan's As Ever brand has faced some hiccups and negative reviews). But regardless, his comment proves that Meghan and Harry still have a long way to go to fit in, in their adopted home.