Savannah Guthrie's Divorce Was Nastier Than Anyone Realized

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the many tragic details about Savannah Guthrie is that the end of her first marriage was a seemingly traumatic experience for the "Today" host. Guthrie crossed paths with her ex-husband, former BBC reporter Mark Orchard, sometime in 2005. Orchard must've made quite an impression on the veteran journalist, since they married in December of that year. But it might've benefited them both if they dated a bit longer before walking down the aisle, since the pair would separate in 2008 and divorce in 2009, just four years after first exchanging wedding vows. Guthrie has been pretty mum about the reasons for their split, which already somewhat hints at how painful the process was.

In the rare times she has referenced her divorce, her cryptic words and reactions only further indicated that her fallout with Orchard might've been worse than anyone could imagine. So much so that she even refused to open up about her first marriage in her memoir "Mostly What God Does," and she wasn't shy about explaining the omission. "I don't want to talk about getting divorced," Guthrie said in a 2025 interview on the "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast. She went on to add, "It was horrible and sad, and it broke my heart, and it took me years to recover. And I'm not blaming anyone, but I don't really want to get into it." However, Guthrie's silence on the topic speaks volumes about the divorce.