Tragic Details About Jamie Lynn Spears' Mini-Me Daughter Maddie

Former Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears left everything behind when she welcomed her daughter, Maddie Aldridge, in 2008, at 17 years old with her then-fiancé, Casey Aldridge. Much of the tragic details of Spears' life revolved around her becoming a teen mom, including the public chastising the "Zoey 101" star for her decision to keep the baby. But nothing was more traumatic than the time her daughter almost died.

In February 2017, an 8-year-old Maddie was involved in a near-fatal ATV accident at her step-grandparents' house. Maddie was with her mom and Spears' husband, Jamie Watson, at the family's Louisiana home when she accidentally drove the vehicle into a pond on the property. According to a statement from the local sheriff's office, Maddie was trying to avoid a ditch when she steered into the water. The statement explained: "The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting," and was drowning.

Spears recalled the traumatic incident on a 2023 episode of the British reality series "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!" The singer/songwriter said that she, Watson, and her in-laws all immediately jumped in and attempted to bring Aldridge to the pond's surface, to no avail. Emergency crews were able to rescue her, but they nearly called it on resuscitating Maddie. "For about five minutes, I thought I had lost my daughter," Spears said through tears. Luckily, paramedics found a pulse and immediately air-lifted Maddie to a hospital, where she miraculously made a full recovery.