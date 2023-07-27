Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Is Growing Up Fast
As the younger sister of the mega-famous Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears is no stranger to the spotlight. And she also became a star in her own right after making her acting debut at age 11 in Britney's 2002 film "Crossroads." However, it was landing her starring role on the Nickelodeon show "Zoey 101" three years later that really launched her career. Unfortunately, like Britney, Jamie Lynn's career was sidelined by scandal. In her case, she got pregnant by then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge when she was just 16 years old. As she recalled to Nylon, "You have your first love ... You think it's forever, and then, oh my gosh, I'm pregnant."
Jamie Lynn stepped away from Hollywood and moved to Mississippi where she welcomed her daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge. "At first, I didn't know how I was going to know when to do what, but it all just falls into place," she told OK! magazine. Jamie Lynn eventually returned to her career, first with country music, and then by acting on the Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias." But despite her family's fame, she's managed to give Maddie a normal upbringing.
Maddie is now almost the same age her mother was when she gave birth to her in 2008. Spears reflected on that in a birthday tribute to Maddie on Instagram, sharing photos of them together when Maddie was just a baby. It's clear Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is growing up fast, so let's get to know her.
Maddie Aldridge recovered from a life-threatening accident
It's definitely worth noting that Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter has completely overcome the serious injuries she sustained in a life-threatening accident in 2017. Maddie Aldridge was just 8 years old when the ATV she was riding in flipped over and landed upside down in a pond, trapping her underwater. "When we were finally able to get her out of the water ... and the first responders took her from me, we thought she was gone. We thought we lost our daughter," Spears recalled on "Better Together with Maria Menounos."
Maddie was initially unresponsive at the hospital and read her last rites by a priest. However, she somehow woke up and went on to make a full recovery. Spears calls it a "miracle" and has since made it a point to never take anything for granted. In 2020, on the three-year anniversary of the accident, Spears reflected on that on Instagram, sharing a photo of when Maddie was in the hospital. She wrote, "Let's all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday ... because it could all change in a second."
Though years have passed since the incident, Spears told Page Six in 2022 that she and Maddie are still processing their trauma. But they now discuss what happened by focusing on the positive, which is her recovery. "It's our miracle anniversary, not our accident anniversary. And both Maddie and I are so grateful," she said.
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is already in high school
It's probably hard for many of Jamie Lynn Spears' fans to wrap their heads around the fact that her daughter is already a teenager. Spears herself apparently had a hard time with her daughter having her first school dance, so it makes sense that she was emotional for her middle school graduation in 2022. She illustrated that when she posted a photo of Maddie Aldridge holding her eighth-grade diploma on Instagram and included the mind blown and crying face emojis as well as the broken heart emoji in the caption. She later posted on Instagram about Aldridge's first day of high school, writing, "Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school ... time literally flies by."
It seems Maddie is now having the typical high school experience, complete with a homecoming celebration. But her mother is still a TV star and almost missed the special moment because she was on set. As she wrote on Instagram, "When ya find out ya have an extra day off work, so ya ... drive 7 hours, & get to surprise your oldest for Homecoming weekend." Spears then managed to embarrass her daughter too, just like your average mom might.
It's clear that Spears' own teenage years were rather different than her daughter's because her daughter isn't a TV star turned teen mom. However, she can still relate to her because, as she told Nylon, "I was more concerned about going to homecoming."
Maddie Aldridge is super close with her mom, Jamie Lynn Spears
At this point, Maddie Aldridge seems to have a very close relationship with her mother, Jamie Lynn Spears. The "Follow Me" singer gushed about their bond on Instagram when posting a tribute for her 14th birthday. "I'm so thankful for each and every day I get to be her mama," she wrote. "She has been my saving grace, since the day she was born."
From the glimpses Spears has given fans, she wasn't exaggerating when it comes to their special mother-daughter relationship. For example, in 2014, when Maddie was 5, she wore a matching white dress for her mother's wedding and stood beside her the altar. Later, in 2020, Spears wrote on Instagram that she and Maddie were keeping busy during the pandemic by doing TikTok dances together. And even when Spears is away working, Maddie is never far from her mind. In 2022, she shared a selfie on Instagram, writing, "You have a big break between your scenes ... watching the LIVESTREAM of your daughter playing in her high school STATE tournament, & you're a nervous wreck."
Maddie is seemingly just as supportive of her mother and has even become involved in her career. This is because she had some useful advice for the "Zoey 102" reboot film. As Spears told Entertainment Tonight, "Certain things I did ask her about. I'm like, 'Who's the people that are cool? ... Probably should've given her an EP credit."
Britney Spears' niece is a student athlete and softball champ
Maddie Aldridge might come from a show business family, but she appears to be far more interested in sports. The high school student seems to be into softball in particular, which she's been playing since at least 2020. That's when Maddie's stepfather, Jamie Watson, posted on Instagram about her being her team's "MVP," despite having recently broken her wrist. Of course, her mother, Jamie Lynn Spears, has bragged about her softball skills on social media as well. In 2022, she showed off the huge World Series trophy that her daughter had won with her team, writing, "Proud is an understatement."
Spears has made it clear on Instagram that the family supports Maddie's interest in softball. She's also posted on Instagram about watching Maddie's team play important away games outside of their home state of Tennessee. Spears makes other sacrifices for Maddie's sport too, like putting aside her own hobbies. In 2022, for example, she posted, "When you're from Louisiana, and #LSU beats #BAMA but you're up in Tennessee watching your fav 14yr olds play a little 16u softball."
Yet overall, Spears is apparently thrilled with how Maddie juggles being an athlete with her schoolwork. She even commended her for that on Instagram, writing, "[M]y 4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year So proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student."
Maddie Aldridge is a great big sister to her half-sibling, Ivey Joan Watson
Maddie Aldridge isn't just a loving daughter but a wonderful big sister too, it seems. Maddie was 9 years old when her half-sibling Ivey Joan Watson was born in 2018, but she seemed very excited to finally have a sibling. Spears told People at the time, "Maddie was the first one to meet her after she was born. [She] was so peaceful the moment her sister held her." The mother of two seemed to sense that her daughters had a connection right away, too. "It's pure joy watching my girls fall in love," she added.
Since then, Spears has posted several photos of Maddie and Ivey's sisterly love on Instagram. For instance, on National Daughter's Day in 2021, she posted photos of Maddie holding Ivey when she was just an infant. That same year, she shared another photo of Maddie playing with Ivey on a beach.
In fact, they seem to be hugging or playing together in almost all of Spears' photos of them. This, in turn, seems different from the relationship that Spears has with her own sister, Britney Spears, which has allegedly been rocky for years. In 2022, the Spears sisters were even involved in a very public feud. Yet, as Jamie Lynn told "Good Morning America," "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now."
She was upset over her mom's feud with her aunt Britney Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears' beef with her older sister, Britney Spears, was seemingly just as hard on Maddie Aldridge as it was for them. When discussing the rift with Britney, Jamie Lynn told Variety that it was her Maddie, in particular, who was "very affected by all of it." And Maddie wasn't just dealing with the sadness of their falling out. She probably faced criticism for their public drama from kids at school too. Yet Jamie Lynn said she taught Maddie to hold her head high. "I say, 'You should be so proud. Look at what your family's done and accomplished,'" she explained.
Even before Jamie Lynn and Britney made their feud public, Maddie had apparently already put herself in the middle of their fractured relationship. Jamie Lynn revealed to ABC News that Maddie once stepped in when Britney got in her face during an altercation in early 2020. "My oldest daughter tried to, you know, mediate the situation," Jamie Lynn said(10:09), adding, "I hated that, like, 'that's not what you're supposed to do. You're 12.'"
However, just because Maddie had her mom's back, doesn't mean that she didn't have a good relationship with her Aunt Britney. The pop queen has shared photos of her playing with Maddie in the past, and later recalled being absolutely devastated when she thought she lost her in the ATV accident. She tweeted, "I lost my mind at that moment."
Maddie Aldridge may go by her stepfather's last name
It's safe to say that Maddie Aldridge is fond of her stepfather, Jamie Watson, so much so that she apparently now goes by his last name. In 2023, The U.S. Sun reported that Maddie had decided to cut Aldridge from her full name and take Watson's instead. While she lists her name as "Maddie Watson" on her Instagram, it's unclear whether she eventually plans to make that change legal in court.
The change isn't entirely shocking, though, considering that Watson has been in Maddie's life since she was a toddler. He began dating her mother back in 2010 and later revealed in "Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out" that Maddie was a big factor in him wanting to marry Spears. "I had fallen in love with Maddie just as much as her," he said. " And I couldn't not be a part of her or Maddie's life." From the looks of his Instagram, Watson is very involved with Maddie's life too, whether he's taking her hunting or supporting her softball wins.
There aren't many details about Maddie's relationship with her biological father, Casey Aldridge, but he's made headlines over the years. That's unfortunately due to his string of arrests, the latest of which were for burglary charges in 2020. He mentioned Maddie to Us Weekly shortly after his 2019 drug possession arrest, though, saying he was "praying [the arrest] doesn't have an effect" on his custody.
She isn't interested in Jamie Lynn Spears' fame
While it has to be cool to have a mom who's a TV star, it appears that Maddie Aldridge couldn't care less about Jamie Lynn Spears' fame. That's probably because Spears made it a point to leave Hollywood as soon as Maddie was born so she could have a normal upbringing away from the limelight. It was a move Spears needed too because the press hadn't been kind to her then, and she didn't want her daughter to have to deal with it as well. As she explained to Variety, "What was really important to me was to not be consumed in that world."
Maddie doesn't seem to be consumed by the entertainment industry at all. In fact, Spears told Access Hollywood that Maddie isn't even interested in her former fan-favorite show, "Zoey 101." Spears was Maddie's age when she starred in the series, yet Maddie isn't into watching the reruns. "She's indifferent ... She's like, 'Um, well, okay, that's cool, Mom,'" Spears said. She continued, "She's more concerned with her life and what she's doing. ... It doesn't matter what I do, I think. I'm still the mom."
Spears also told Us Weekly about just how uncool Maddie thinks she is, saying, "She's a preteen. So anything I do is pretty unacceptable in her eyes. Like, 'Oh, Mom, please. That again?'"
Maddie Aldridge made an appearance in Zoey 102
Maddie Aldridge might not think her mom, Jamie Lynn Spears, is cool, but she still agreed to make an appearance in "Zoey 102," the film reboot of her Nickelodeon show. Spears told Entertainment Tonight that Maddie, her friend, and her other daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, all made cameos in the movie. "Having my two girls be a part of this film and get to make their little debut cameo ... it was so special," she said, adding that it was a proud moment for her.
Spears even apparently impressed her daughter when she saw the size of the production. The "Crossroads" actor explained, "[Maddie] told me she liked what she saw — the set and saw the production and what it was. She was like, 'Mom, I can't believe that, like, they're all here because this is the movie that you've created.'" Yet, that still didn't necessarily lead to Maddie wanting to follow in her footsteps. Her little sister does though, which Spears isn't thrilled about. As she told Variety, "I don't ever want them to feel the pain or the scrutiny."
All in all, Spears has done a great job protecting both Maddie and Ivey from the dark side of Hollywood. However, they are still enjoying some perks of their mom's fame while having normal, happy childhoods. Because of that, Maddie may be growing up fast, but fortunately not as quickly as her mother and aunt had to.