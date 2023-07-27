Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Is Growing Up Fast

As the younger sister of the mega-famous Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears is no stranger to the spotlight. And she also became a star in her own right after making her acting debut at age 11 in Britney's 2002 film "Crossroads." However, it was landing her starring role on the Nickelodeon show "Zoey 101" three years later that really launched her career. Unfortunately, like Britney, Jamie Lynn's career was sidelined by scandal. In her case, she got pregnant by then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge when she was just 16 years old. As she recalled to Nylon, "You have your first love ... You think it's forever, and then, oh my gosh, I'm pregnant."

Jamie Lynn stepped away from Hollywood and moved to Mississippi where she welcomed her daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge. "At first, I didn't know how I was going to know when to do what, but it all just falls into place," she told OK! magazine. Jamie Lynn eventually returned to her career, first with country music, and then by acting on the Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias." But despite her family's fame, she's managed to give Maddie a normal upbringing.

Maddie is now almost the same age her mother was when she gave birth to her in 2008. Spears reflected on that in a birthday tribute to Maddie on Instagram, sharing photos of them together when Maddie was just a baby. It's clear Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is growing up fast, so let's get to know her.