Jennifer Aniston's Side-By-Side Transformation From 'Friends' To Now Is Remarkable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hollywood sweetheart Jennifer Aniston may be rocking it behind a news desk as Alex Levy in "The Morning Show" these days, but before co-starring in the hit AppleTV+ drama with Reese Witherspoon, Aniston was cozied up on Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) couch with the gang in "Friends." Her iconic portrayal as Rachel Green is most likely ingrained in everyone's brain. Still, for those who haven't turned on their televisions since before 1989, Aniston frequently shares throwbacks of her '90s sitcom years on social media.

On the first anniversary of Matthew Perry's untimely death, Aniston posted multiple photos on Instagram to pay her respects. "One year," she wrote in the caption. The first image was a black-and-white photo taken during one of the earlier seasons of "Friends." The "We're The Millers" actor sported her trademark haircut, "The Rachel" (lest we forget those heavily plucked '90s eyebrows), and Perry, who played Chandler Bing, donned a classic white t-shirt and open button-down combo — practically his "Friends" uniform.

These days, Aniston has a slightly more sophisticated image. The LolaVie founder grew out her iconic, layered haircut — she admittedly hated "The Rachel" — and traded the lob for a chic longer 'do with feathered ends. Fortunately, Aniston was able to salvage her pencil-thin brows and now appears to wear them at a more natural length, likely defining them with a pencil. Her toned arms and sweet smile haven't changed since she was sipping coffee at Central Perk, which means she either discovered the fountain of youth or has a workout routine and beauty regimen that has kept her frozen in 1994.