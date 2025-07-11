Jennifer Aniston's Side-By-Side Transformation From 'Friends' To Now Is Remarkable
Hollywood sweetheart Jennifer Aniston may be rocking it behind a news desk as Alex Levy in "The Morning Show" these days, but before co-starring in the hit AppleTV+ drama with Reese Witherspoon, Aniston was cozied up on Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) couch with the gang in "Friends." Her iconic portrayal as Rachel Green is most likely ingrained in everyone's brain. Still, for those who haven't turned on their televisions since before 1989, Aniston frequently shares throwbacks of her '90s sitcom years on social media.
On the first anniversary of Matthew Perry's untimely death, Aniston posted multiple photos on Instagram to pay her respects. "One year," she wrote in the caption. The first image was a black-and-white photo taken during one of the earlier seasons of "Friends." The "We're The Millers" actor sported her trademark haircut, "The Rachel" (lest we forget those heavily plucked '90s eyebrows), and Perry, who played Chandler Bing, donned a classic white t-shirt and open button-down combo — practically his "Friends" uniform.
These days, Aniston has a slightly more sophisticated image. The LolaVie founder grew out her iconic, layered haircut — she admittedly hated "The Rachel" — and traded the lob for a chic longer 'do with feathered ends. Fortunately, Aniston was able to salvage her pencil-thin brows and now appears to wear them at a more natural length, likely defining them with a pencil. Her toned arms and sweet smile haven't changed since she was sipping coffee at Central Perk, which means she either discovered the fountain of youth or has a workout routine and beauty regimen that has kept her frozen in 1994.
How Jennifer Aniston remains ageless
No magical, time-reversing fountain has been found; Jennifer Aniston simply has a healthy lifestyle that consists of rigorous exercise. She has specifically catered her workout routines to each period of her life. Now in her 50s, Aniston decided to drop hardcore cardio and focus on low-impact exercise that suits her day-to-day. She has been promoting the workout programs from the exercise company Pvolve, telling her Instagram followers in 2023 that "This is one of my favorite workouts." Aniston was also previously a major proponent of yoga, telling Healthista in 2017 that when she started practicing with her personal trainer, "I noticed many things. My legs getting leaner. My arms getting stronger, and most importantly, I noticed an inner strength."
Aniston's staunch focus on wellness also seems to be quite the motivator to try out the beauty industry's newest trends. She hasn't been shy about her use of red light therapy (seemingly the JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask) on Instagram. Plus, Aniston admitted to Allure that she's no stranger to the occasional ice bath facial. At the same time, the Emmy-winning actor has a few unfaltering consistencies to her skincare routine. According to her facialist, who spoke with InStyle in 2024, her daily regimen includes moisturizer, retinol, and sunscreen, to name a few. While looking exactly like Aniston may be a pipe dream, at least we have a few foundational tips to inspire us all.