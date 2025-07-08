HGTV's Erin Napier Confirms The Truth About Those Divorce Rumors (& She's Not Messing Around)

HGTV's Erin Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, have received plenty of attention since 2016 thanks to their reality home improvement series "Home Town." An unfortunate byproduct of their success has been unpleasant speculation that Erin won't let fly.

Like nearly every other celebrity couple, the Napiers became the center of rampant divorce rumors. Erin, however, is adamant that those claims are just more false rumors everyone believes about the Napiers. As one of the many HGTV stars known for clapping back at online hate, she didn't hold back, clearing her relationship's name. "Can't believe I even have to say this but NO, the clickbait articles that we are splitting up are not real," she wrote on her July 7, 2025, Instagram story. Erin went a tad off the rails with the rest of her argument, claiming the rumors were being generated by foreign AI users, albeit without targeting any specific articles or publications. However, she bounced back with a completely valid request concerning her kids. "And please don't ask about it in front of our babies," she wrote in her story. "They don't understand what 'online fake news' means and it's upsetting." Some might argue Erin's passionate argument is convincing enough to prove any divorce claims surrounding her and Ben are pure fiction. However, not all HGTV fans might buy her defense, given the signs and speculation working against them.