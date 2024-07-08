False Rumors Everyone Believed About HGTV's Ben And Erin Napier

Ben and Erin Napier's personal and professional lives have become well-known to fans of "Home Town." In addition to their TV show, the couple frequently posts on their respective Instagram accounts. In addition, Erin has even shared a decade's worth of introspective journal entries on her Laurel Mercantile website.

Advertisement

In spite of all this disclosure, or perhaps because of it, fans sometimes take this information and jump to unsubstantiated conclusions. Erin herself has fallen into this situation, too. In March 2024, she accused Meta of intentionally causing technical difficulties with Instagram posts about her Osprey initiative. Ben and Erin's kids are banned from social media until young adulthood, and Osprey (Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth) is an organization dedicated to like-minded families. When Erin tried to advertise an Osprey in-person event, she claimed to People, "It gets suppressed. Posts get a tiny fraction of the views that my usual posts do, which is disturbing." However, this rumor was left hanging, since Meta declined to comment on Erin's claims.

Advertisement

More frequently, however, it's the Napiers who are the subject of rumors ranging from personal topics to legal implications. Whenever Erin discovers false information circulating about her and her family, she doesn't hesitate to step in and debunk it.