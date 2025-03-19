HGTV's Erin Napier Gushes About Husband Ben & Her Comments Are Full Of Red Flags

Ben and Erin Napier have created a lot of cozy memories as the hosts of HGTV's "Home Town." But when the couple recently spoke to US Weekly about their relationship, the conversation included its fair share of weird things we couldn't help but notice about their marriage. Erin admitted that there are moments when jealousy gets the best of her, like when her famous husband received a DM from a pretty girl on Instagram who wanted to collaborate with the couple. She also recalled a time when she attempted to call her husband while out one afternoon, but Ben didn't pick up the phone. She instantly became suspicious even though it turned out Ben was just taking a shower. Erin said of her reaction, "I just wanted to let [him] know how creative my mind is" — yikes.

Advertisement

There have also been a few awkward interactions that have given the couple a difficult time while filming their HGTV shows. One example is how the couple gives their audience quick commentary throughout each project. Sometimes the conversations get tense when the couple talks over one another or doesn't let their spouse speak. But they insist that it's just a part of the rhythm they've created over the years. "We've been together longer than we've been apart. We learned how to communicate together," Erin shared. "It's effortless now."