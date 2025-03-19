HGTV's Erin Napier Gushes About Husband Ben & Her Comments Are Full Of Red Flags
Ben and Erin Napier have created a lot of cozy memories as the hosts of HGTV's "Home Town." But when the couple recently spoke to US Weekly about their relationship, the conversation included its fair share of weird things we couldn't help but notice about their marriage. Erin admitted that there are moments when jealousy gets the best of her, like when her famous husband received a DM from a pretty girl on Instagram who wanted to collaborate with the couple. She also recalled a time when she attempted to call her husband while out one afternoon, but Ben didn't pick up the phone. She instantly became suspicious even though it turned out Ben was just taking a shower. Erin said of her reaction, "I just wanted to let [him] know how creative my mind is" — yikes.
There have also been a few awkward interactions that have given the couple a difficult time while filming their HGTV shows. One example is how the couple gives their audience quick commentary throughout each project. Sometimes the conversations get tense when the couple talks over one another or doesn't let their spouse speak. But they insist that it's just a part of the rhythm they've created over the years. "We've been together longer than we've been apart. We learned how to communicate together," Erin shared. "It's effortless now."
Does Erin do too much for Ben?
Whether filming their hit HGTV series or raising their two young daughters, Ben and Erin Napier are joined at the hip and hate being separated from each other. Their constant companionship comes off as sweet but at times sounds too dependent. It begs the question, do the Napiers have an identity outside of their marriage? Erin detailed the ways that the couple proves their dedication to each other every day (like the gift Ben makes for her every year). But some of the things Erin does for her husband are a bit alarming. For example, Ben is a big coffee drinker. Even though Erin doesn't drink coffee, she preps Ben's morning coffee the night before — every single night. What started off as a sweet gesture now sounds like more of a chore.
Erin also admitted that Ben can be messy around the house, and she's chosen to suppress her frustrations instead of addressing them. "[Early on], if Ben ever did anything that was irking me — like leaving cabinet doors open — I would say something," she told US Weekly. "But at this stage of our mature marriage, instead of feeling angry when I see something like him leaving his coffee cups everywhere, I immediately think of all the wonderful things he's done for me and our girls today. And I take his mug and put it in the sink, and I don't complain." It sounds as though Erin treats her husband like a child rather than a grown man.