Jenna Bush Hager Lets Loose On Moms' Night Out With Most Skin-Baring Outfit To Date
Jenna Bush Hager left her party days behind when she got married at her family's Crawford, Texas ranch in May 2008. Still, that doesn't mean she's forgotten how to let her hair down on a night out with the girls. The mom-of-three put her best party foot forward and flashed some serious flesh in her most skin-baring outfit to date when she took in a Taylor Swift concert with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on October 18, 2024. "just livin' our dream we were there, we were there," Guthrie captioned an Instagram video of her and Jenna singing and dancing along to "All Too Well."
Jenna was also keen to document the big night out, sharing Guthrie's video and a clip of her daughters Mila and Poppy and son Hal walking backstage. Meanwhile, Kotb posted photos of the three amigas and their kids grinning for the cameras in the packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. "Today" fans were here for it. "Cool moms club," one wrote. "Love your sisterhood," another gushed." I love all these strong fierce mommas and daughters!!" a third commented.
These days, Jenna's more likely to be hunkered down at home with her family in Connecticut than letting loose on a night out. However, it hasn't always been that way. Before Jenna met her husband, Henry Chase Hager, she was a party girl with a bust for underage drinking to her name.
Jenna's Swiftie night out with Hoda and Savannah
Jenna Bush Hager lives the dream with her husband, Henry Chase Hager, and their three kids. She clearly loves being a wife and mom and has no regrets about settling down. However, there's something Jenna wishes she'd done before getting married at 26. "I dated in college; I dated in high school. But I didn't date enough, which is what I realized," Jenna told Hoda Kotb in May 2024 (via People). "I met the right person early, and it's great, and we've built a really incredible life, and I'm proud of it. But also, you should have fun and date while you can."
It's likely that Jenna's lavish lifestyle more than compensates for any lingering regrets she may have, even though juggling a family, home life, and a hectic career isn't easy. Still, it's pretty much second nature for Jenna at this stage. "I think it's all that I know," Jenna told E! News in August 2023, explaining that practicing mindfulness is the key.
"I think it's just a matter of when I'm in a place, like, right now, I want to be totally present with you," she said. "And when I'm on the show with Hoda, I want to be there and enjoy it and delight in it, and then when I'm home with my kids, I want to do the same thing, and that's good advice for anybody. ... Be present with your children."