Jenna Bush Hager Lets Loose On Moms' Night Out With Most Skin-Baring Outfit To Date

Jenna Bush Hager left her party days behind when she got married at her family's Crawford, Texas ranch in May 2008. Still, that doesn't mean she's forgotten how to let her hair down on a night out with the girls. The mom-of-three put her best party foot forward and flashed some serious flesh in her most skin-baring outfit to date when she took in a Taylor Swift concert with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on October 18, 2024. "just livin' our dream we were there, we were there," Guthrie captioned an Instagram video of her and Jenna singing and dancing along to "All Too Well."

Jenna was also keen to document the big night out, sharing Guthrie's video and a clip of her daughters Mila and Poppy and son Hal walking backstage. Meanwhile, Kotb posted photos of the three amigas and their kids grinning for the cameras in the packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. "Today" fans were here for it. "Cool moms club," one wrote. "Love your sisterhood," another gushed." I love all these strong fierce mommas and daughters!!" a third commented.

These days, Jenna's more likely to be hunkered down at home with her family in Connecticut than letting loose on a night out. However, it hasn't always been that way. Before Jenna met her husband, Henry Chase Hager, she was a party girl with a bust for underage drinking to her name.

