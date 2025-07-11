Throwback Of Jenna Bush Hager & The Obama Girls Has Everyone Feeling Nostalgic
Remember what life was like before members of different political parties publicly despised people on the opposing side? Probably not, as it's been ages since any kind of remotely positive encounters between Republicans and Democrats in office were documented. Which is why that adorable throwback photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush, and Laura Bush hanging out with the Obama sisters is so bittersweet.
Back in 2008, the Bush family eased the Obamas into a peaceful transition of presidential power. For the first time in eight years, a Democrat was going to be running the White House. Former President George W. Bush's family had a polite (and fun!) way of passing the torch to former President Barack Obama's bunch. The three Bush women were once photographed watching Malia Obama and Sasha Obama glide down a ramp in the White House. Jenna shared the throwback snapshot, along with two other pics, to Instagram in 2020. "Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls — the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley," she captioned.
The same sliding picture was uploaded to Reddit in 2024 and resulted in many people yearning for a simpler time, before everything became so tense between parties. "This is the eye bleach I didn't know I needed during this election year. A reminder of how civility looked," wrote one user. "Why can't we get this back?" asked another. Not everyone has to agree on policies, but it's nice to reflect on a time when people from all parties got along.
The Obama sisters tried passing the torch to Barron Trump
When Donald Trump served his first term in office, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama tried doing something nice for Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump, who was 10 at the time. Not long after Barack Obama first became POTUS, he and wife Michelle Obama surprised their then 10- and 7-year-old daughters with a deluxe swing set placed near the Oval Office. After the swing set's 2009 unveiling, an usher in the White House, Steve Rochon, said to ABC News, "It was a big hit." The Obamas offered the swing set to Barron, but the Trumps didn't take it since Barron would be living with Melania Trump in their home in New York City while he finished the school year. The swing set was later given to a family shelter in Washington, D.C.
While Donald and former President Joe Biden aren't friends, back-to-back presidents George W. Bush and Barack are, despite belonging to different political parties. (They're technically distant relatives, too.) These two men and former presidents are known to be total goofballs when they're together, and Bush and Michelle have their own friendship as well.
At Donald's inauguration for his second term in office, both Bush and Barack attended. When Bush was asked by someone on staff, "Are you going to behave or not?" Barack immediately answered for him and said, "Nope" (via X). Jenna Bush Hager reflected on her dad's funny moments at the inauguration and shared on "Today with Jenna & Friends" that her dad and Barack are buddies. "I think it shows that even in divisive times, that we have so much more that unites us," she said.