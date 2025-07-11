Throwback Of Jenna Bush Hager & The Obama Girls Has Everyone Feeling Nostalgic

Remember what life was like before members of different political parties publicly despised people on the opposing side? Probably not, as it's been ages since any kind of remotely positive encounters between Republicans and Democrats in office were documented. Which is why that adorable throwback photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush, and Laura Bush hanging out with the Obama sisters is so bittersweet.

Back in 2008, the Bush family eased the Obamas into a peaceful transition of presidential power. For the first time in eight years, a Democrat was going to be running the White House. Former President George W. Bush's family had a polite (and fun!) way of passing the torch to former President Barack Obama's bunch. The three Bush women were once photographed watching Malia Obama and Sasha Obama glide down a ramp in the White House. Jenna shared the throwback snapshot, along with two other pics, to Instagram in 2020. "Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls — the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley," she captioned.

The same sliding picture was uploaded to Reddit in 2024 and resulted in many people yearning for a simpler time, before everything became so tense between parties. "This is the eye bleach I didn't know I needed during this election year. A reminder of how civility looked," wrote one user. "Why can't we get this back?" asked another. Not everyone has to agree on policies, but it's nice to reflect on a time when people from all parties got along.