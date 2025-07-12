Martha MacCallum's Studly Son Has Entered The Chat (Move Over Nepo Babies)
Regardless of what viewers of any political alignment think about Fox News personality Martha MacCallum, there's no denying she has features fit for television. While not all of MacCallum's looks, like her disastrous Kimberly Guilfoyle-coded hairstyle, have been winners, she hasn't been shy about busting out her killer legs both on and off-air, and she's displayed her natural radiance with her makeup-free looks. Bearing in mind she confidently embraces her beauty on the daily, we aren't shocked that her children sport impressive features of their own.
On June 29, MacCallum posted photos and a video on Instagram from a trip to Las Vegas. She was joined at the T-Mobile Center by her youngest son, Harry Gregory, to watch a UFC match. Though the audience's attention was likely glued onto the fight, ours was on MacCallum's dreamy offspring. Harry's chiseled face and broad shoulders were front and center in a selfie he took with his mom sometime during the event. His rugged goatee and mustache provided another reason some might swoon over him. While he isn't even close to as well-known as other children of right-leaning personalities like President Donald Trump's kids or Jenna Bush Hager, some might argue his dashing face and smile put other conservative nepo babies' appearances to shame.
MacCallum needs to show off Harry more often
Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum evidently passed down her natural good looks to her kids, who each possess their own fine features to flaunt. More people might recognize MacCallum's other son, Reed Gregory, for his stint as a Notre Dame linebacker and for founding the sports nutrition company LockerBox, and her eldest daughter, Elizabeth Gregory, whose political career is gradually taking off. Meanwhile, Harry has flown under the radar, despite his mother's accomplished media career and recognizability. Thus, some of MacCallum's fans may have been delighted to learn she raised yet another stud.
While they might have been impressed with Harry's handsome appearance, regardless of his true identity, social media users were quick to question who the man beside MacCallum was after she posted her Vegas trip photos. Some commenters mistakenly identified Harry as MacCallum's hunky spouse who they perhaps never knew existed. "God bless you and your husband," one commenter said. Those in the know about Harry's true identity, however, might be thrilled to know he is, in fact, her son. Thus, there's still some hope left that he could be available.