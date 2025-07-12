Martha MacCallum's Studly Son Has Entered The Chat (Move Over Nepo Babies)

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum evidently passed down her natural good looks to her kids, who each possess their own fine features to flaunt. More people might recognize MacCallum's other son, Reed Gregory, for his stint as a Notre Dame linebacker and for founding the sports nutrition company LockerBox, and her eldest daughter, Elizabeth Gregory, whose political career is gradually taking off. Meanwhile, Harry has flown under the radar, despite his mother's accomplished media career and recognizability. Thus, some of MacCallum's fans may have been delighted to learn she raised yet another stud.

While they might have been impressed with Harry's handsome appearance, regardless of his true identity, social media users were quick to question who the man beside MacCallum was after she posted her Vegas trip photos. Some commenters mistakenly identified Harry as MacCallum's hunky spouse who they perhaps never knew existed. "God bless you and your husband," one commenter said. Those in the know about Harry's true identity, however, might be thrilled to know he is, in fact, her son. Thus, there's still some hope left that he could be available.