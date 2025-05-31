Martha MacCallum's Disastrous Hairstyle On Air Is So Kimberly Guilfoyle-Coded
Fox News host Martha MacCallum's daily appearances on her self-titled "The Story with Martha MacCallum" have given viewers plenty of time to fixate on and pick apart the media personality's drastically transformed appearance and cosmetic routine. Thus, MacCallum hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery rumors, and her product overuse has left some viewers wondering what she really looks like without makeup. The same goes for her hair, which sometimes drawn comparisons to undesirable sources.
MacCallum posted an Instagram Reel on May 16, 2025 of her speaking with former U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on the importance of the United States and Saudi Arabia's relations. During their conversation, MacCallum channeled her inner-Kimberly Guilfoyle with a Bumpit-style hairdo. The television host's locks were unnaturally raised toward the top of her head, as if she were embracing the sky-reaching style that hasn't been fashionable since the late 2000s, regardless of how often Guilfoyle keeps using it.
MacCallum certainly isn't the first public figure who's seemingly taken hair or fashion advice from Guilfoyle. However, her May 2025 look was less of an innocent experiment, and, rather, one of many egregious hair failures.
The bump won't stop
"The Story" host Martha MacCallum took after Kimberly Guilfoyle for all the wrong reasons in a May 13, 2025 Instagram post as well, showcasing her bumped 'do before the 2025 Fox Upfront event. Contrary to the name of the function she attended, the attention on her hair was all in the back.
And a few months prior in a December 5, 2024 Instagram post, the television host wished her viewers a good day and implored them to reflect on Christmas' true purpose. "Happy Thursday, take some time to breathe during the rush and focus on the true meaning of Christmas," she wrote. MacCallum clearly didn't devote the same amount of time to reconsider her raised hairstyle, which was criminally uneven with a bump on one side.
MacCallum's hair mishaps may seem less surprising the more she commits them, and even some of her staunch fans have taken note of her hair. "I just find Martha MacCallum so beautiful and smart," one X user wrote in 2019. "One of the classiest people on cable news by a long shot. Can you get healthier or shinier hair?" Additionally, her poofy, slicked-back, half-up hairdo from a 2019 broadcast really caused a stir. Some were distraught at how the style perceivably impacted her looks. "Martha stop!" an X poster wrote. "You are too damn cute for this new hair style."