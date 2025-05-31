Martha MacCallum's Disastrous Hairstyle On Air Is So Kimberly Guilfoyle-Coded

Fox News host Martha MacCallum's daily appearances on her self-titled "The Story with Martha MacCallum" have given viewers plenty of time to fixate on and pick apart the media personality's drastically transformed appearance and cosmetic routine. Thus, MacCallum hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery rumors, and her product overuse has left some viewers wondering what she really looks like without makeup. The same goes for her hair, which sometimes drawn comparisons to undesirable sources.

MacCallum posted an Instagram Reel on May 16, 2025 of her speaking with former U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on the importance of the United States and Saudi Arabia's relations. During their conversation, MacCallum channeled her inner-Kimberly Guilfoyle with a Bumpit-style hairdo. The television host's locks were unnaturally raised toward the top of her head, as if she were embracing the sky-reaching style that hasn't been fashionable since the late 2000s, regardless of how often Guilfoyle keeps using it.

MacCallum certainly isn't the first public figure who's seemingly taken hair or fashion advice from Guilfoyle. However, her May 2025 look was less of an innocent experiment, and, rather, one of many egregious hair failures.