HGTV Star Christina Haack's Birthday Snap Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine

Christina Haack is turning 42 on July 9, and it looks like she's celebrating early. On July 7, she shared a photo to Instagram of herself lounging poolside and sipping a drink while wearing an elegant black bikini with gold chain detail. And she doesn't look a day over 30. She looks just as good in her Instagram Story as she posed for a date night pic with her boyfriend Christopher Larocca; Haack and Larocca started dating in 2024.

Plenty of commenters complimented Haack's looks and sent birthday wishes, and Haack does look pretty flawless in the photo. She certainly looks like she's living her best life in this picture after a hard year, and her caption confirms that: "41 you've been fun, but ready to be done. 42 — i'm manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself ..." As for what happened during her 41st year that she'd want to move on from, in July 2024, Haack split from her third husband Josh Hall with the divorce not finalized until May 2025.

As for what keeps her looking young, when she was turning 40, she told People that aging wasn't really a concern, telling the outlet, "Nothing a little Botox can't fix." She's also worked with skincare and wellness brand DIME Beauty Co., and her recommendations include their sunscreen, serums, and hydration products. If these are the products that she uses herself, the results seem to speak for themselves. And as for how Haack stays in shape, she focuses on eating healthy and exercising. Clearly it's working!