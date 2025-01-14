Who Is Christina Hall's New Boyfriend, Christopher Larocca?

It's no secret that Christina Hall has had a rough time when it comes to marriage. Her first marriage was to Tarek El Moussa. Hall and El Moussa were married for seven years and had two children together. The pair rose to stardom as the hosts of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" and continued to star on the show together after their divorce. (They will both be competing against each other on the upcoming HGTV reality series "The Flip Off"). In 2018, Hall married Ant Anstead and welcomed a son with him one year later. They divorced in 2020 (and Hall was never the same after the marriage ended). Hall's third marriage was to Josh Hall. They were married from 2021 until 2024. So could she and Christopher Larocca get married soon?

Hall told Us Weekly in January 2025 that she is open to getting married again in the future, but it would have to take some time. "Not anytime soon," she said on the subject of marriage, but she did add that "I'll always love" the prospect of love. She said that she "probably will" get married again at some point, but would need to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years" before that happens. Only time will tell if a walk down the aisle is in the cards for Hall and her new beau!