Who Is Christina Hall's New Boyfriend, Christopher Larocca?
HGTV star Christina Hall (formally Christina Haack) is looking for true love yet again. After a tumultuous break-up with her third husband Josh Hall in 2024, Hall is back on the dating scene and appears to have already found a new beau. The new year spawned a new relationship for Hall who is reportedly dating Christopher Larocca at the moment. And her divorce from Josh Hall isn't even finalized yet (at the time of reporting).
On January 10, 2025, The Daily Mail broke the news that Hall had a new man in her life. And they've been together longer than we could have predicted. "Christina has been dating Chris Larocca for a few months now," a source told The Daily Mail. "They're always together and out and about around Newport. They even have traveled abroad and visited other countries together." The source was "surprised" that the couple didn't make headlines sooner, saying "they certainly don't hide that they're together."
What is Christopher Larocca's job?
Christina Hall's new boyfriend has definitely made a name for himself in the world of business. Christopher Larocca is the president and CEO of Network Connex. According to Hello Magazine, Network Connex is "a provider of mission-critical network deployment solutions in fiber optics, data centers, wireless and video network." Network Connex's LinkedIn page says that the telecommunications company "brought together the expertise of Advantage Engineers, CCSI Networks, Fairhaven Integration Services, National Technologies (NTI), and VERTICOM to leverage regional strengths, operational synergies, and expand our footprint to provide best-in-class, self-performing digital communications infrastructure services."
According to the official website of Network Connex, Larocca has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions. He most recently served as president and CEO of Nortek Control, a tech company that worked in AI, smart connected systems for security and home automation, and more. (The company was sold in mid-2021.) Larocca's LinkedIn page reveals that he served as president and CEO of Dover Corporation and Luminance Brands. Before that, he was COO of EMCORE Corporation after holding a leadership position at GE in the early 2000s. He studied at Clemson University and has an MBA from the University of Southern California.
Is Ferrari the reason they went public with their love?
The new couple have allegedly been spending a lot of time together, including traveling to different locations abroad. In fact, a trip to Europe may have been the first time Christina Hall and Christopher Larocca were seen together in public. The couple played coy while overseas, and no doubt felt comfortable letting their guard down so far from home. But many suspect that their love made it onto social media anyway.
In October 2024, Hall posted on Facebook about taking a trip to Paris. She uploaded a photo of her smiling in the front seat of a Ferrari and a video of her driving the car. In November 2024, Ferrari of Newport Beach posted a carousel of photos to Instagram from its Italian Elegance Event. One of the photos in the post includes the picture above of a blonde woman holding hands with a tall man as they both walk away from the camera on a dark night. Even though the subjects in the photo can only be seen from the back, insiders confirmed to The Daily Mail that the photo is of Hall and Larocca on one of their first trips together. Even fans of Hall have commented on the post to speculate whether the HGTV host is the one in the photo.
A friend of Christina was quick to share the love
People in Christina Hall's inner circle have seen firsthand that the sparks were flying between her and Christopher Larocca. Photo evidence of the two happened in December 2024 when they both attended a party hosted by blogger Amy Sexton. Sexton posted several group pictures on Instagram from the party, and both Hall and Larocca can be seen in separate photos. Hall is front and center in a picture that the girls at the party took with Santa Claus, while Larocca is a little more coy in a photo of the men at the party alongside Kris Kringle. The Daily Mail is said to have secured pictures from the party of Hall and Larocca making public displays of affection: one of the couple kissing and one of the couple with their arms around each other.
In another Instagram post about the party, Sexton discussed how much she loved the Christmas movie "Love Actually." The post included several pictures of Hall smiling big and looking carefree. Could this have been a hint about Hall's new luck in love? Who knows? But a post that celebrates love could have been Sexton's subtle way of congratulating her famous friend on her new relationship.
How will Christina's new BF fit into her life?
Christina Hall has spent years with her life in the spotlight, and it's too early to tell how that will impact her new relationship with Christopher Larocca. Not much is known about Larocca's personal life, but he is father of one daughter, Ashley. Ashley is reportedly a senior in high school (as of January 2025) and Hall even follows her on Instagram. Like Hall, Larocca has been previously married. Larocca had one previous marriage that lasted eight years and ended in 2015.
Maybe Hall has found "the one" with Larocca as he appears to be different from the previous men she would go after. The two work in completely different fields, which could be a sigh of relief for Hall. She has made a name for herself in design, renovation, and television, and all of her ex-husbands have dabbed in those careers. Maybe opposites attract and Larocca will finally be the relationship that works out for Hall.
Is marriage in the cards for Christina and Christopher?
It's no secret that Christina Hall has had a rough time when it comes to marriage. Her first marriage was to Tarek El Moussa. Hall and El Moussa were married for seven years and had two children together. The pair rose to stardom as the hosts of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" and continued to star on the show together after their divorce. (They will both be competing against each other on the upcoming HGTV reality series "The Flip Off"). In 2018, Hall married Ant Anstead and welcomed a son with him one year later. They divorced in 2020 (and Hall was never the same after the marriage ended). Hall's third marriage was to Josh Hall. They were married from 2021 until 2024. So could she and Christopher Larocca get married soon?
Hall told Us Weekly in January 2025 that she is open to getting married again in the future, but it would have to take some time. "Not anytime soon," she said on the subject of marriage, but she did add that "I'll always love" the prospect of love. She said that she "probably will" get married again at some point, but would need to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years" before that happens. Only time will tell if a walk down the aisle is in the cards for Hall and her new beau!