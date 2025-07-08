Trump Takes His Tackiest Obsession Too Far At Cabinet Meeting (& We're So Sorry, Melania)

At this point, wondering why the current administration doesn't bear much of a resemblance to what the U.S. has seen in the past is clearly a fool's errand. But, historically, doesn't the first lady do the decorating at the White House? Not only does it seem like Donald Trump has taken on the role of White House interior designer, but he also seems to be very focused on it. Considering how many fashion fails Melania Trump has already had on full display during her second White House era, it's safe to assume that she doesn't have the best taste in the world. But does she really support Donald's apparent obsession with adding more gold everywhere? We find that pretty hard to believe.

Donald may have been shut down from bringing a tacky chandelier into the Oval Office, but as is true with most of the things he does, people seemingly aren't stopping him as often as they likely should. The Oval Office updates that Donald has been able to complete have basically turned it into Trump Tower 2.0 and proven that money can't buy taste. Apparently money can, however, buy lots and lots of gold decor. And based on the long and unexpected tangent Donald went on during his July 8 cabinet meeting, it seems his interior design aspirations are still distracting him from the many, many serious tasks at hand.

And yes — that means there will be more gold.