Trump Takes His Tackiest Obsession Too Far At Cabinet Meeting (& We're So Sorry, Melania)
At this point, wondering why the current administration doesn't bear much of a resemblance to what the U.S. has seen in the past is clearly a fool's errand. But, historically, doesn't the first lady do the decorating at the White House? Not only does it seem like Donald Trump has taken on the role of White House interior designer, but he also seems to be very focused on it. Considering how many fashion fails Melania Trump has already had on full display during her second White House era, it's safe to assume that she doesn't have the best taste in the world. But does she really support Donald's apparent obsession with adding more gold everywhere? We find that pretty hard to believe.
Donald may have been shut down from bringing a tacky chandelier into the Oval Office, but as is true with most of the things he does, people seemingly aren't stopping him as often as they likely should. The Oval Office updates that Donald has been able to complete have basically turned it into Trump Tower 2.0 and proven that money can't buy taste. Apparently money can, however, buy lots and lots of gold decor. And based on the long and unexpected tangent Donald went on during his July 8 cabinet meeting, it seems his interior design aspirations are still distracting him from the many, many serious tasks at hand.
And yes — that means there will be more gold.
Trump's decor taste isn't good as gold
There is no shortage of topics Donald Trump must discuss with his cabinet right now. In their latest meeting, though, he focused one of the biggest, most pressing questions on Americans' minds during this volatile moment in history: "When will the White House get its next gold leaf update?" "It's been... uh... it's been really something," Trump told his cabinet during their meeting about the fact that he had the walls painted beige, per X. "The only question is — will I gold leaf the corners? ... My cabinet can take a vote," he added. While pondering this important decision, Trump was flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on one side and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on the other, both of whom stared straight ahead with looks of despondent numbness.
the cabinet meeting is now off the rails: "The only question is will I gold leaf the corners? My cabinet could take a vote. You see the top line mouldings." pic.twitter.com/4bId0fQRv3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025
Trump noted that gold leaf is the only option since "they've never found a paint that looks like gold. You can see that in the Oval Office," before asking folks to raise their hands if they recommend adding gold leaf to the room's molding. Unsurprisingly, folks on X were taken aback by Trump's golden fixation. "$37 Trillion dollars in debt, middle class getting wiped out, and he's talking about gold-leafing the corners of a room," one X user wrote, among many similar comments. Still, we wonder if Melania Trump has shared her opinions on her husband's decor choices or if she believes silence is golden.