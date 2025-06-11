Melania Trump's Biggest Fashion Fails (So Far) During Her Second White House Era

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

During Donald Trump's first presidential term, many of Melania Trump's outfits seemed to have a deeper meaning, and if she has continued dressing with intention during her second stay at 1800 Pennsylvania Avenue, the message she's sending is a pretty bleak one. So far, her wardrobe has been devoid of joy.

Round one of Melania's stint as first lady was punctuated by occasional moments of sartorial panache — she wore plenty of bold colors and prints that popped. But many of her worst fashion fails of the second MAGA era have been bland and uninspired. Sadly, it seems as though the former model's love affair with fashion has gone the way of Donald Trump's bad bromance with Elon Musk. The color has been leached out of her closet, and some of Melania's style choices have become abnormally sloppy — she doesn't need the words "I don't care" splashed across her back to let everyone know that she's resigned from the fashion game.

This apparel ennui may be a symptom of the scrutiny some of Melania's past outfits have faced. "I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear," she lamented while addressing the media during a 2018 trip to Egypt, per NPR. However, she hasn't exactly done much to focus on, either — her voice has been as muted as her wardrobe. So, let's get down to breaking down why some of her second round of FLOTUS looks have fallen flatter than Donald's hair after hours of sweating on the golf course.