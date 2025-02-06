Donald's Oval Office Updates Give Trump Tower 2.0 (& Prove Money Can't Buy Taste)
You know the saying, money doesn't buy style? Well, Donald Trump's Oval Office makeover is proof of that. Photos of the president's update have officially hit the internet, and there's one question on everyone's lips: How is it possible to spend so much money just to make something look worse? Trump is known for his love of all things gold, and it looks like he's brought as much of that aesthetic as possible from Trump Tower to the White House. He's added a trophy cabinet filled with gold awards, multiple flagpoles decked out with medals, and even more gold frames — because, apparently, there's no such thing as too much gold. Trump also, of course, brought back the Diet Coke button.
My God, the tackiest Oval Office redo ever. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/fUWlOVdq38
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 4, 2025
Joe Biden's Oval Office was decorated strictly with portraits of the Founding Fathers, but for Trump, that just wasn't enough. And judging by the online commentary, Americans aren't exactly thrilled with the "upgrade." One X user summed it up perfectly: "[He] wanted it to remind him of home at Mar a lago. Tacky, gaudy, and reminiscent of the '70's." But perhaps the most biting take came from another user: "Looks like the discount suite in Vegas for the losers." Ouch!
Experts say Donald Trump's obsession with gold hints at a deeper issue
Donald Trump's obsession with gold predates his political career. Long before he ever set his sights on the presidency, he built a gold-covered skyscraper, decked out entire rooms in the Trump family's homes with gold furnishings, and even accepted gold as payment for a property lease. He's also posted the same gold-is-king quote at least twice across different social media platforms: "Remember the golden rule of negotiating: He who has the gold makes the rules," he said (via X and Facebook).
But why the fixation? Is it just a way to project wealth and distract from Trump's many real estate challenges? Or is there something deeper at play? Psychologist Jill Morton thinks it's the latter. "In nearly all cultures, gold represents luxury and wealth. But it can also symbolize greed and excess," she said (via Marie Claire).
Another theory comes from journalist Joe Weisenthal, who believes Trump's love for gold goes beyond wealth — it's about power. According to Weisenthal, even Trump's hair transformation might be an attempt at achieving the ultimate golden look. "Every day, probably the closest gold item to Donald Trump is that massive halo of gold hair that hangs over his head like sort of a flying saucer," he quipped (via YouTube). One thing's for sure: if wealth whispers and money talks, Trump's gold décor is straight-up yelling.