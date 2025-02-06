Donald's Oval Office Updates Give Trump Tower 2.0 (& Prove Money Can't Buy Taste)

Donald Trump's obsession with gold predates his political career. Long before he ever set his sights on the presidency, he built a gold-covered skyscraper, decked out entire rooms in the Trump family's homes with gold furnishings, and even accepted gold as payment for a property lease. He's also posted the same gold-is-king quote at least twice across different social media platforms: "Remember the golden rule of negotiating: He who has the gold makes the rules," he said (via X and Facebook).

But why the fixation? Is it just a way to project wealth and distract from Trump's many real estate challenges? Or is there something deeper at play? Psychologist Jill Morton thinks it's the latter. "In nearly all cultures, gold represents luxury and wealth. But it can also symbolize greed and excess," she said (via Marie Claire).

Another theory comes from journalist Joe Weisenthal, who believes Trump's love for gold goes beyond wealth — it's about power. According to Weisenthal, even Trump's hair transformation might be an attempt at achieving the ultimate golden look. "Every day, probably the closest gold item to Donald Trump is that massive halo of gold hair that hangs over his head like sort of a flying saucer," he quipped (via YouTube). One thing's for sure: if wealth whispers and money talks, Trump's gold décor is straight-up yelling.

