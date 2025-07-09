Trump's Reported Request For Obama At Jimmy Carter's Funeral Confirms What We All Know
Word on the street is that President Donald Trump is desperate for Former President Barack Obama's affection, and these suspicions were apparently confirmed at Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January 2025. In video footage from the event, Obama can be seen arriving at the service, with Donald and Melania Trump already seated. The bestselling author glided right past the couple to shake hands with the former presidents seated behind him instead, not even sparing the Trumps a glance. But when Obama finally sat down next to Donald, the controversial politician seemed eager to make conversation despite the apparent snub. Then, Obama was spotted laughing at something he said.
Pundits were left scratching their heads as to what their chat entailed (and what exactly Obama found so funny). Now, we might finally have an answer to both questions. A lip-reading expert informed the Daily Mail that Trump asked Obama to meet him privately "today" regarding an undisclosed matter that needed to be dealt with ASAP. Further, a new book, entitled "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost," that was written by veteran journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf claims the chit-chat we witnessed was actually real-time footage of the former "Apprentice" host desperately trying to convince his predecessor to hang out with him.
"[Trump] sat next to Barack Obama and invited him to play golf, enticing him with descriptions of Trump's courses around the world," they disclosed. It's not clear whether the laughter from Obama was in response to this request, or whether it was a reaction to something else the Republican politician said. Obama is known for spending time on the green — just not with Trump. And the two are yet to be seen golfing together.
Barack Obama and Donald Trump have a complicated relationship
Believe it or not, Donald Trump once complimented Barack Obama by calling him "smart and sharp," according to the Sun Sentinel. But then there was also another time when the divisive politician questioned Obama's American citizenship, arguing that he wasn't really born in the United States and therefore was unfit to be president. These claims are but one of the many reasons behind the reported feud between Michelle Obama and Trump. The former president himself hasn't minced words about his Republican successor whenever the opportunity presented itself either. Obama brutally roasted Trump in a 2024 rally speech like never before by bringing up his penchant for tweeting in all caps, before criticizing the array of garish merchandise he was selling to the public, alongside Trump's inability to stay on topic during both conversations and speeches alike.
Naturally, the former "Apprentice" host didn't take too kindly to these remarks. And yet, he clearly thought Obama tearing into him was a sign he secretly preferred him to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. "I think Obama will be voting for me because he doesn't like the fact that Kamala is an extremely Low IQ Person!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. The controversial leader must've missed Obama's 2024 DNC speech, where the former president made fun of Trump's obsession with crowd sizes. In a moment that had the audience roaring with laughter, Obama made a suggestive movement with his hands, indicating that crowd size isn't the only thing Trump obsessively measures.
From where we're sitting, it's a wonder he spoke to Obama at all during Jimmy Carter's funeral, never mind that Trump apparently begged him to play golf with him. For whatever reason, Trump is still desperate for his predecessor's approval and attention.