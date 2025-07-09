Trump's Reported Request For Obama At Jimmy Carter's Funeral Confirms What We All Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Word on the street is that President Donald Trump is desperate for Former President Barack Obama's affection, and these suspicions were apparently confirmed at Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January 2025. In video footage from the event, Obama can be seen arriving at the service, with Donald and Melania Trump already seated. The bestselling author glided right past the couple to shake hands with the former presidents seated behind him instead, not even sparing the Trumps a glance. But when Obama finally sat down next to Donald, the controversial politician seemed eager to make conversation despite the apparent snub. Then, Obama was spotted laughing at something he said.

Pundits were left scratching their heads as to what their chat entailed (and what exactly Obama found so funny). Now, we might finally have an answer to both questions. A lip-reading expert informed the Daily Mail that Trump asked Obama to meet him privately "today" regarding an undisclosed matter that needed to be dealt with ASAP. Further, a new book, entitled "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost," that was written by veteran journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf claims the chit-chat we witnessed was actually real-time footage of the former "Apprentice" host desperately trying to convince his predecessor to hang out with him.

"[Trump] sat next to Barack Obama and invited him to play golf, enticing him with descriptions of Trump's courses around the world," they disclosed. It's not clear whether the laughter from Obama was in response to this request, or whether it was a reaction to something else the Republican politician said. Obama is known for spending time on the green — just not with Trump. And the two are yet to be seen golfing together.