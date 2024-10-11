Obama Brutally Roasts Trump In Rally Speech Like Never Before (& We Bet Donald Isn't Laughing)

As the 2024 presidential race inches closer to the finish line, former President Barack Obama isn't staying quiet on his feelings about former President Donald Trump, who's hoping for another chance in the White House. Obama has shared a shady take on Trump's reputation before, and at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 10, Obama really tore into Harris' competitor. In a clip from the speech that he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Obama expressed disbelief that some voters think Trump will make positive changes for the people.

"Because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself!" Obama added. Obama then painted an unflattering but seemingly accurate portrayal of the businessman-turned-politician, remarking on things like Trump's social media meltdowns and rambling, nonsensical speeches. "Constant attempts to sell you stuff," Obama added. "Who does that? Selling you gold sneakers and $100,000 watch and most recently, a Trump Bible. ... Got his name right there, next to Matthew and Luke."

Obama even said Trump's "Saturday Night Live" appearances, which could probably be added to the most awkward moments from NBC's late-night variety show, were overkill. "It's crazy," Obama continued. "And the reason he does it is because all he cares about is his ego and his money and his status. He's not thinking about you."

