Obama Brutally Roasts Trump In Rally Speech Like Never Before (& We Bet Donald Isn't Laughing)
As the 2024 presidential race inches closer to the finish line, former President Barack Obama isn't staying quiet on his feelings about former President Donald Trump, who's hoping for another chance in the White House. Obama has shared a shady take on Trump's reputation before, and at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 10, Obama really tore into Harris' competitor. In a clip from the speech that he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Obama expressed disbelief that some voters think Trump will make positive changes for the people.
"Because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself!" Obama added. Obama then painted an unflattering but seemingly accurate portrayal of the businessman-turned-politician, remarking on things like Trump's social media meltdowns and rambling, nonsensical speeches. "Constant attempts to sell you stuff," Obama added. "Who does that? Selling you gold sneakers and $100,000 watch and most recently, a Trump Bible. ... Got his name right there, next to Matthew and Luke."
Obama even said Trump's "Saturday Night Live" appearances, which could probably be added to the most awkward moments from NBC's late-night variety show, were overkill. "It's crazy," Obama continued. "And the reason he does it is because all he cares about is his ego and his money and his status. He's not thinking about you."
Obama lambasted Trump's lies
Barack Obama also roasted Donald Trump for something he said during his presidential debate with Kamala Harris. It was evident that Trump's confidence crumbled after his debate with Biden in June 2024— while asked about a plan for healthcare at his debate with Harris, Trump snapped, "I have concepts of a plan, I'm not president right now" (via YouTube). Obama had a field day with that quote in another snippet from his rally speech posted on his X page. After laughing about Trump's "concepts" on what he'd replace the Affordable Care Act with, Obama posed the hypothetical of how saying you had a "concept of a plan" would never work if you were asked to complete an assignment for work or do household chores. "How's that going to go over?" Obama quipped with a chuckle. "If it wouldn't work for you, why in the heck should it work for the president of the United States?"
Obama also called out Trump for his many mistruths. One fan on X shared a clip where Obama criticized Trump for blatantly lying about Hurricane Helene relief. "You're gonna have leaders who try to help and then there ... " Obama paused, before adding, "You have a guy who will just lie about it to score political points and this has consequences." Obama got heated while he spoke, raising his voice at points and questioning why deception by politicians has become something people are fine with. The fan who shared the snippet captioned it, "Barack Obama just reminded everyone why is is [sic] considered the preeminent orator of our generation."
Despite all that, the morning after Obama's rally speech, Donald posted on Truth Social that he was certain Obama would vote for him. Keep dreaming, Donald.